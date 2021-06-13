Cancel
South San Francisco, CA

RAPT Therapeutics To Report Top Line Data From Phase 1b Trial Of RPT193 In Atopic Dermatitis

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases, today announced that the Company plans to report top line data from its Phase 1b clinical trial of RPT193 in patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD) in a premarket press release and webcast on Monday, June 14, 2021.

RAPT will host a conference call accompanied by a slide presentation at 8:30 a.m. ET on Monday, June 14th. The live webcast and audio archive of the presentation may be accessed on the RAPT Therapeutics website at https://investors.rapt.com/events-and-presentations. The call can be accessed by dialing (833) 672-0665 (domestic) or (929) 517-0344 (international) and referring to conference ID 4696044. The webcast will be available for replay for 30 days. Please connect to the website 10 minutes prior to the presentation to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be necessary to listen to the webcast.

About RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.RAPT Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Utilizing its proprietary discovery and development engine, the Company is developing highly selective small molecules designed to modulate the critical immune drivers underlying these diseases. RAPT has discovered and advanced two unique drug candidates, FLX475 and RPT193, each targeting C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4), for the treatment of cancer and inflammation, respectively. The Company is also pursuing a range of targets that are in the discovery stage of development.

RAPT Media Contact:Aljanae Reynolds areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com

RAPT Investor Contact:Sylvia Wheeler swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com

