The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market pulled back just a bit during the trading session on Friday but continues to see plenty of support at the $70 level. This is an area that previously was important multiple times, and of course will attract a lot of interest by traders just due to the psychology of it. The ascending triangle underneath actually is found at the $67.50 level, where we had broken out of. Ultimately, it is not until we break down below there and the 50 day EMA that I even worry about the market. That being said though, the market probably goes looking towards the $77.50 level based upon the “measured move” of the ascending triangle.