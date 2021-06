PARIS — The atmosphere seemed as if it was designed to make a Greek feel at home in his first Grand Slam singles final. Greece’s azure-and-white flags were draped over seats in the French Open’s main Philippe Chatrier Court. The fans, most of them French, were chanting Stefanos Tsitsipas’s surname and often cheering Novak Djokovic’s errors. And then there was the weather: sun-kissed with a slight breeze and a pale blue sky.