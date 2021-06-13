Cancel
Fort Pierce, FL

4223 Troon Place, Fort Pierce FL 34947

annasellsrealestate.com
 10 days ago

Georgeous Waterfront Home in sought out Gardens @ Bent Creek, Fort Pierce. 2018 Juniper Floor Plan Home by Lennar. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath features many upgrades. Washer and Dryer on 2nd Floor. All Bedrooms on 2nd Floor. CBS construction on top and bottom floors. Enhanced large property with room for a pool. This home features Stainless Steel Appliance, Granite counter tops. Tiled throughout, and carpet in bedrooms only. The home has access to the heated million dollar club house pool, state of the art exercise room, tennis courts, basketball court. Low HOA fee still managed by Lennar Homes. Easy access to i95 and Pike. 10 minutes to all beaches and shopping. Georgeous sunset views from this home. All you need is your toothbrush to move in and make it your home-sweet.

www.annasellsrealestate.com
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Cape Coral, FL

2810 NW 2nd Place, Cape Coral FL 33993

Welcome to Paradise! This lovely 3Bd/2Bth, 2 car garage is in the heart of Cape Coral with ''NO HOA''. Oversized bonus room. 1yr old top of the line Samsung kitchen appliances. 1 yr old Aqua Water System. Septic tank just serviced. 6' privacy vinyl fence installed less than 2 years ago. Roof is from 2005. Minutes to shopping, dining, beaches, boating and fishing. Schools: Dr. Carrie Littleton Elementary, Mariner Middle School and Fort Myers High School. Seller is motivated. Bring your offers today!
Sarasota, FL

5479 LUCIA PLACE, SARASOTA, FL 34238 (MLS # A4504720)

Stunning remodeled home located in VillageWalk! The moment you enter this 3 bedroom/2 bath home you are greeted with an abundance of natural light, open concept, high ceilings, and a magnificent pond view. The new engineered hardwood floors and completely renovated kitchen are absolutely gorgeous. The kitchen features all new custom cabinets with plenty of storage, undermount sink, and highly durable and maintenance free Quartz counters. The master suite has been updated to the highest of standards. The master bath features all new cabinets, quartz surfaces, new shower, soaking tub, and the feeling that you have walked into your own personal spa. The guest bath has also been updated with the same quality of materials seen throughout the home. The large screened in lanai is a perfect place to enjoy a morning cup of coffee and watch and listen to the wildlife in VillageWalk. The home also features a major upgrade of low E/ hurricane impact windows and sliders. This offers the convenience of not installing storm shutters, energy efficiency, and also makes the home very quiet. No need to worry about staying cool, the AC system (Trane with UV Light Filter) replaced in 2019, hot water heater 2021, and a new Maytag washer 2021. The home also features a water softener and reverse osmosis filtration system. Looking for an active lifestyle? Explore the miles of walking trails located within the gated community. VillageWalk offers heated pools, fitness center, tennis, pickleball, bocce, cafe, gas station, salon, and gift shop. The HOA provides all yard maintenance for the property. Schedule your showing today!!!
Fort Lauderdale, FL

1920 S Ocean Dr Unit 807, Fort Lauderdale FL 33316

Check out this renovated studio condo in Atlantic Towers with HUGE VIEWS. ALL AGES. Includes a new Stackable Washer & Dryer, new Bosch dishwasher, New Stainless Steel counter depth fridge w/ Ice maker, Coffee bar, New Induction Stove Top. New Water Filtration System, New White Shaker Cabinets. Turn Key / Furnished. Large closet. Plenty of storage. Memory foam queen sleeper sofa. Spine Align $2k King Mattress. Wall Mount TV. Adirondack chairs. New Inverter Mini Split AC system. 18' Water Heater. Keyless Entry. LED Lighting. Freshly painted throughout. Atlantic Towers is secure with 24 hour front desk personnel. AT also has been through many improvements in the last 2 years. CO-OP Owns the land. No Rentals. EASY Beach Access across the street. Seller is lic Fl RE Broker.
MLS

3912 DOUGLAS HILL PLACE, PARRISH, FL 34219 (MLS # A4504541)

Beautifully updated/upgraded, almost 2100 sf under air 3/2/2 in the neighborhood of Kingsfield Lakes. Inviting curb appeal beckons you to the cozy front porch and into the foyer. Easy to maintain, on trend driftwood looking laminate plank flooring flows through all of the main living areas, baths, and master suite. Thoughtful attention to detail in the vaulted ceiling great room where built-in shelving and cozy electric fireplace invite you to gather near the kitchen and dinette. The kitchen is the heart of the home, and this one is sure to please with the granite tops, eating bar, stainless steel appliances, view of the lanai, the fenced back yard, and pond beyond. Enjoy the view while eating in the adjoining dinette, or gather for memorable celebrations in the formal dining room. The arched entry living area is on the left front of the home and could be converted into a closed off den/office. Or kick back in the bonus room and watch a movie on the retractable power projection screen with surround sound speakers at the rear of the house. The master suite is large enough for estate sized furnishings and has crown moulding, and a walk-in closet. The master bath has recently been redone and has: a super deep floor set soaking tub with wall mounted faucet, custom walk-in shower, custom double vanity and dual sinks. Bedrooms 2 & 3 are carpeted and share the second bathroom. Enjoy the outdoors on the large 13 x 20 covered rear lanai and fenced back yard. Or hang out at the community pool or playground. Low HOA fees and NO CDD fees. Close to great schools, shopping, dining, airports and some of the best sugar sand beaches of the Gulf of Mexico. Roof replaced August 2020, seller has wind mitigation certificate.
Bradenton, FL

7140 MELROSE PLACE, BRADENTON, FL 34203 (MLS # A4504645)

SELDOM AVAILABLE, meticulously maintained, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, paired villa with a CLASS "B" SOCIAL MEMBERSHIP, located in Melrose Gardens of private Tara Golf & C.C. Spacious living with a spectacular tranquil view of Tara Preserve's 9th fairway from the enclosed back screen lanai. Tiled throughout other than bedrooms which have carpeting, the kitchen offers an open working area with corian countertops. Laundry room off the entrance from the 2 car garage. This home is maintenance free but still considered a single family home. Front entrance into the property has a screen enclosed area as well as the rear screen enclosed lanai.Barrel tile roof, Master bedroom en-suite is spacious and has 2 walk-in closets with large master bathroom. Attached to this property is a Class "B" social membership that has amenities galore for your enjoyment. They include an exercise facility with state of the art equipment, lap pool with concession stand, Har-tru tennis courts, Clubhouse with fine dining and a grill room, driving range, putting green, bocce ball, pickle ball, pro-shop and a very active social membership. Tara is a private golfing community with an option to upgrade to a Class "A" golf membership if interested. There is a One Time Capital Contribution fee of $2513 payable at closing, monthly fee of $200 for the social membership and $60 month food minimum at the Clubhouse. Annual fee of $942.05 to Tara Master Association which includes Comcast Cable TV with voice activated remotes, high speed internet, HBO, ESPN, music and expansive channels. Quarterly association fees of $700 for maintenance free living. Centrally located with easy access to I-75, shopping, dining, and a short drive to Sarasota/Bradenton International Airport, Ringling Museum, University town center shopping, St Armand's Circle and some of the most beautiful beaches Southwestern Florida has to offer including Siesta Key Beach which has been voted #1 many times. Come enjoy the Florida Country Club living at Tara. You can buy a home anywhere but you can't buy a lifestyle.
Fort Lauderdale, FL

1509 NW 16th Lane, Fort Lauderdale FL 33311

Spacious 4 bedroom 1 bath home, located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a beautiful treelined street, close to transit and shopping. Huge back yard, tile flooring throughout, great layout, vaulted ceilings, separate spacious laundry room that can be easily turned into a second bath for less then 10K (has hot/cold water supply and drain) great built in value, 4/2 in the area sells for 330k.
Fort Pierce, FL

5909 Palmetto Drive, Fort Pierce FL 34982

Country living in the heart of everything! Perfect for a growing family. This log home in Indian River Estates sits on approximately 1 acre which is fully fenced in. This amazing lot has plenty of room for all the toys! The home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths over 3000 square feet and a pool! Also a 2-car detached garage with a workshop. Newer roof, A.C. and hot water heater. The home just needs a little T.L.C. to make it your own. The home is sold as is.
Fort Pierce, FL

2621 S Indian River Drive, Fort Pierce FL 34950

This ONE story 3/2 home on a 1.58 acre lot with stunning views of the Intercostal waterway.the property features beautiful Terrazzo floors throughout, hurricane impact windows installed 2019. New septic system 2018, new irrigation pump 2017 , Dual zone HVAC system. and one car garage.The owner Requires proof of pre- approval letter or proof of founds if cash buyer prior to sending show instructions. You can redact the client name and contact information to maintain their privacy.Please call or text if you have any other questions.
Riviera Beach, FL

824 W 2nd St, Riviera Beach FL 33404

Great property for sale in Riviera Beach. Great investment opportunity! Tenant has been there for 10 years, pays on time. This property can be rented for 1600 a month, (now rented for 1290) overall condition is good, no immediate repairs needed. It has brand new roof (1,5 yo with permits), brand new central AC, newer bathroom and kitchen, tiles throughout. Just close and collect the rent from day 1, you can raise the rent when lease expires in April 22 (recently Renew) or find a new tenant. Huge backyard, elevated property.
Fort Pierce, FL

646 W Weatherbee Road, Fort Pierce FL 34982

Adorable 2/2 on a beautiful 1.41 acre property right next to Pineapple Playhouse! Gated, fenced, and tree-lined for beauty and privacy, this home has a HUGE concrete patio complete with 3 sheds and a separate 720sqft 2 CAR GARAGE! A quaint and cozy home, you'll enjoy the eat-in kitchen and enclosed patio, complete with french doors. Professional pictures to follow soon!
Real Estate

2622 SW Pontiac Place, Stuart FL 34997

Located on a huge corner lot! Main house is a 2 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage. Their is also an attached apartment that is a 1 bedroom 1 bath! Attached apartment has a kitchen, living room, bathroom, and a bedroom! Main house has a metal roof, large front porch, a huge custom kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and custom white wood cabinets. Wood laminate throughout the home. Very open a spacious floor plan. Freshly painted interior. Updated fans and light fixtures. Hurry before it's too late!
Real Estate

160 Andros Harbour Place, Jupiter FL 33458

Stunning 4/2.5/2 Rialto home located conveniently across the street from the club house and backing up to a manicured green space with gazebo. New fully automated 3-6ft deep salt water pool with heater/chiller, sun shelf with bubbler and umbrella holder. Travertine decking and artificial turf surround the pool.12x20 foot tiki hut with water and electric great for entertaining! Motorized screens enclose the covered patio off the kitchen. The perfect house for entertaining. Plenty of room with the additional loft added to the second floor.
Stuart, FL

4242 SE Satinleaf Place, Stuart FL 34997

Parkwood is centrally located between Stuart and Hobe Sound. Sidewalks line the roads to the lake and community pool. Walkability extends outside of the neighborhood where it leads to a daycare, as well as up and down US Hwy 1. Easy access to activities, about 3 miles to multiple golf courses, shopping plazas, and restaurants. Nearly 5 minutes to downtown Hobe Sound and public beach. Under 10 miles to the Stuart beach and downtown where there are ample shopping boutiques, market events, concerts, waterfront dining and much more. The house has a split floor plan with a great open feeling. Newer kitchen, large porch, and fenced yard gives multiple spaces to gather with family and friends.Hurricane Windows installed 2014.
Palm City, FL

2438 SW Carriage Place, Palm City FL 34990

OCEAN ACCESS!!! Community boat ramp makes this home a boater's delight! Spacious 4 Bedroom/3Bath with Office and 2-car garage in highly desirable Palm City. The Estates of Oak Ridge has one of lowest HOA fees for gated communities in town. With a 22,000-watt whole house generator and accordion hurricane shutters, you never have to worry about hurricanes. This beautiful home features Formal Living & Dining Rooms, open concept Kitchen/Family Room, a split floorplan, extensive crown molding, tray ceilings in the formal Dining room & Master bedroom, and tiled floors in the main living areas. The headache of pool maintenance is a thing of the past when you can take a short walk to community pool. The Kitchen features 42'' wood cabinets, Corian and SS appliances.
Real Estate

6640 SW 41th Place Unit 24, Davie FL 33314

Welcome home, this is an awesome 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in the heart of the Town of Davie. This home offers a updated kitchen and bathrooms, newer appliances, tile and carpet floors. On the first floor you have a separate formal living area, family and dining room. Upstairs you have a large master bedroom with amazing closet spaces. Your second bedroom has its own private balcony. Your spacious backyard is fenced in and private. Minutes from your Downtown amenities, schools, parks, shopping and major highways, the Town of Davie is in the heart of Broward County. Your community offers tennis courts, swimming pool, outdoor basketball court and a clubhouse. All Showing start today and it is very easy to see...
Fort Worth, TX

8113 Heritage Place Drive, Fort Worth TX 76137

This property is equipped with roof top solar panels and it's Fully paid !!underground gunite POOL & SPA. Located in a cul-de-sac with shade trees. Marvelous 4 bedroom home has updated flooring. The living room boasts a WBFP and opens to the kitchen with Granit counter tops, SS appliances and breakfast bar. Formal dining and study with glass-paned French doors. Master suite downstairs and secondary bedrooms are generous in size. Walk to schools and a short drive to Alliance and Presidio! Listing were taken off the market due to Covin19,now seller deiced to go bank in the market with lots of upgrades!
Palmetto, FL

9920 HIGHLAND PARK PLACE, PALMETTO, FL 34221 (MLS # A4496951)

Why wait to build? Enjoy this PREMIUM LAKE FRONT MAINTENANCE FREE property in the well sought-after gated community of Esplanade at Artisan Lakes. This beautiful Lazio model has 3 bedrooms with 3 full baths plus an extended 2 car garage, extended screened in lanai and a spacious den with French doors to define as your own. The open floor plan features a gourmet kitchen to include a magnificent one-piece granite island, prep sink, stainless steel appliances, upgraded gas stove, counter space for 5 stools and under cabinet lighting. The open concept kitchen, dining room and family room have two sets of slides that open to the extended lanai for dining al fresco or just savoring the lovely lakefront view. The master suite features a large bay window overlooking the lake, double granite vanities, dual heads in the oversized shower as well as a huge walk-in closet. The second bedroom has a bay window as well! Over $90,000 in upgrades to include an on demand hot water heater, hurricane rated windows, hurricane shutters, seamless gutters, trey ceilings, crown molding, 10-foot-high ceilings, and arched entryways. This gorgeous resort lifestyle community is situated on 800 pristine acres dotted with lush landscaping, lakes, and preserves. The HOA includes ground maintenance (landscaping, mowing, weeding) for maintenance free living. You’ll now have time to enjoy the Amenity Center which features a state-of-the-art fitness room, resort-style heated pool, spa treatment rooms, tennis courts, pickle ball, fire pits, pet park and full time Lifestyle Manager for social activities and events. Artisan Lakes is located between Tampa Bay and Bradenton, super convenient to I-75 and I-275, with an easy drive to downtown St. Petersburg, beaches, shopping and only thirty-five minutes to Tampa International Airport. Come see what this new inspired living is all about before it's gone!
Bellaire, MI

2280 Troon South #511, Bellaire, MI 49615 (MLS # 1888636)

QUARTER OWNERSHIP in this 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 3200' condo at Shanty Creek Resort. Open-concept main floor spills out to a covered deck from the living room and the master bedroom. Spacious kitchen with dedicated dining that seats 8 plus 3 at the kitchen bar. Huge lower level with family room, wet bar, cement patio, 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. There are 4-owners with 12 weeks of use each year. One week assigned per month and 2 summer weeks back-to-back. Weeks rotate so prime weeks such as Christmas & 4th of July are yours every 4th year. You can trade nights with the co-owners, let management rent when you can't be here, or gift your time to family and friends. The monthly fee of $456 includes everything so you don't have to worry about paying monthly bills like condo association dues, property tax, maintenance, utilities, management and insurance. Two personal storage area's. One is a locked storage closet and the other is open storage in the washer/dryer room. Walk to the golf course, ski mountain, pool, and restaurant in the Cedar River Lodge. Condo is furnished, clean and ready for you every visit. What's the difference between quarter share & time share? Time share you own the right to use but here you own 25% of the real estate. This is accessed at ground-level with only 2 stairs.
Boats & Watercrafts

222 SE Paradise Place, Stuart FL 34997

Bring your boat to Tropical Paradise! Fabulous canal front triple wide manufactured home offering 3 bedrooms 2 baths and inground pool with a magnificent open floor plan! Top of the line vinyl planking throughout except for 1 br. HUGE kitchen with quartz countertops and center island, double oven with convection and open to dining area and living room! Enjoy a bistro setting that leads out to the fabulous porch overlooking the deck, pool, dock and canal with ocean access and fixed bridges appx 6' clearance and should accommodate a 21' boat. . See www.PalmHarbor.com for construction details. Full Hurricane protection. So many upgrades, see list in documents. Close to I95 shops and restaurants. #ComeJoinUs in Stuart and #LoveWhereYouLive.