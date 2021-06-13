4223 Troon Place, Fort Pierce FL 34947

Why wait to build? Enjoy this PREMIUM LAKE FRONT MAINTENANCE FREE property in the well sought-after gated community of Esplanade at Artisan Lakes. This beautiful Lazio model has 3 bedrooms with 3 full baths plus an extended 2 car garage, extended screened in lanai and a spacious den with French doors to define as your own. The open floor plan features a gourmet kitchen to include a magnificent one-piece granite island, prep sink, stainless steel appliances, upgraded gas stove, counter space for 5 stools and under cabinet lighting. The open concept kitchen, dining room and family room have two sets of slides that open to the extended lanai for dining al fresco or just savoring the lovely lakefront view. The master suite features a large bay window overlooking the lake, double granite vanities, dual heads in the oversized shower as well as a huge walk-in closet. The second bedroom has a bay window as well! Over $90,000 in upgrades to include an on demand hot water heater, hurricane rated windows, hurricane shutters, seamless gutters, trey ceilings, crown molding, 10-foot-high ceilings, and arched entryways. This gorgeous resort lifestyle community is situated on 800 pristine acres dotted with lush landscaping, lakes, and preserves. The HOA includes ground maintenance (landscaping, mowing, weeding) for maintenance free living. You’ll now have time to enjoy the Amenity Center which features a state-of-the-art fitness room, resort-style heated pool, spa treatment rooms, tennis courts, pickle ball, fire pits, pet park and full time Lifestyle Manager for social activities and events. Artisan Lakes is located between Tampa Bay and Bradenton, super convenient to I-75 and I-275, with an easy drive to downtown St. Petersburg, beaches, shopping and only thirty-five minutes to Tampa International Airport. Come see what this new inspired living is all about before it's gone!