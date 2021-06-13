4223 Troon Place, Fort Pierce FL 34947

Beautifully updated/upgraded, almost 2100 sf under air 3/2/2 in the neighborhood of Kingsfield Lakes. Inviting curb appeal beckons you to the cozy front porch and into the foyer. Easy to maintain, on trend driftwood looking laminate plank flooring flows through all of the main living areas, baths, and master suite. Thoughtful attention to detail in the vaulted ceiling great room where built-in shelving and cozy electric fireplace invite you to gather near the kitchen and dinette. The kitchen is the heart of the home, and this one is sure to please with the granite tops, eating bar, stainless steel appliances, view of the lanai, the fenced back yard, and pond beyond. Enjoy the view while eating in the adjoining dinette, or gather for memorable celebrations in the formal dining room. The arched entry living area is on the left front of the home and could be converted into a closed off den/office. Or kick back in the bonus room and watch a movie on the retractable power projection screen with surround sound speakers at the rear of the house. The master suite is large enough for estate sized furnishings and has crown moulding, and a walk-in closet. The master bath has recently been redone and has: a super deep floor set soaking tub with wall mounted faucet, custom walk-in shower, custom double vanity and dual sinks. Bedrooms 2 & 3 are carpeted and share the second bathroom. Enjoy the outdoors on the large 13 x 20 covered rear lanai and fenced back yard. Or hang out at the community pool or playground. Low HOA fees and NO CDD fees. Close to great schools, shopping, dining, airports and some of the best sugar sand beaches of the Gulf of Mexico. Roof replaced August 2020, seller has wind mitigation certificate.