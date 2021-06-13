21995 SW Tivolo Way, Port Saint Lucie FL 34986
A true show stopper! Shows like a model w/over $150k in upgrades! Magnificent designer pool home overlooking the lake. 3/3 w/the open floor plan everybody is looking for! Chef's dream kitchen features large center isl, breakfast area, upgraded 42'' cabinets, SS appliances, large pantry & tile backsplash. Exquisite MBR suite w/ walk-in closets & spa like MBA w/large walk-in shower, double vanities & make up area. Upgrades include but not limited to: impact glass, plantation shutters, crown moldings & chair rails, glass office doors, designer lighting & fans, extended kitchen, pull down attic stairs in garage & MBR, gutters, extensive landscaping, extended patio, driveway & travertine sealed. Resort style yard w/screened porch, custom htd saltwater pool w/spa & fenced in yard.www.annasellsrealestate.com