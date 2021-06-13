Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Saint Lucie, FL

21995 SW Tivolo Way, Port Saint Lucie FL 34986

annasellsrealestate.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA true show stopper! Shows like a model w/over $150k in upgrades! Magnificent designer pool home overlooking the lake. 3/3 w/the open floor plan everybody is looking for! Chef's dream kitchen features large center isl, breakfast area, upgraded 42'' cabinets, SS appliances, large pantry & tile backsplash. Exquisite MBR suite w/ walk-in closets & spa like MBA w/large walk-in shower, double vanities & make up area. Upgrades include but not limited to: impact glass, plantation shutters, crown moldings & chair rails, glass office doors, designer lighting & fans, extended kitchen, pull down attic stairs in garage & MBR, gutters, extensive landscaping, extended patio, driveway & travertine sealed. Resort style yard w/screened porch, custom htd saltwater pool w/spa & fenced in yard.

www.annasellsrealestate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
City
Port St. Lucie, FL
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Business
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Real Estate
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lucie#Glass#Tile#Saltwater#Ss Appliances#Mba W
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Landscaping
News Break
Real Estate
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from New York's primaries

Former police captain Eric Adams has a sizable lead in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary after voters in the nation’s biggest city went to the polls Tuesday. As of noon Wednesday, Adams had roughly 32 percent of the vote in the multi-candidate field, with civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley almost 10 percentage points behind him and former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia a close third.
POTUSCBS News

Biden to launch national effort to fight gun violence and violent crime

President Biden is poised to announce a series of federal actions to combat gun violence and violent crime in a speech on Wednesday, according to senior administration officials. The speech comes amid national anxiety over rising violent crime rates in many cities during the pandemic. The White House said the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Pelosi considers committee to investigate the January 6 attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to announce this week whether she will create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, her spokesperson tweeted. Several news outlets, including CBS News, initially reported that Pelosi had told some House Democrats that she would create a committee to investigate the attack, citing a source familiar with her comments.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Carl Nassib's NFL jersey is top seller after he announces he's gay

Sales of Carl Nassib's jersey are jumping after the Las Vegas Raider this week became the first active player in the NFL to say that he's gay. Nassib's No. 94 shirt was the top selling football jersey on Monday and Tuesday across all Fanatics-owned sports apparel websites, the company said, while declining to disclose specifics on sales. The jersey retailed for $120 at NFLShop.com.