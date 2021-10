Jay-Z will have to defend his good name in a court of law. A smell goods company is accusing him of finessing them out of a check. As spotted on Page Six Hov is being sued for a deal that apparently turned sour for both parties. Back in 2013 he partnered with Parlux Fragrances to make his official entry into the beauty business with his Gold Jay-Z cologne. According to the documentation the expression performed well within the first 12 months of release but apparently started to tank afterwards.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO