Biden meets with 'extremely gracious' Queen Elizabeth II in Windsor Castle

June 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said that Queen Elizabeth II was "extremely gracious" as the two met at Windsor Castle in England on Sunday.

Biden took part in an Inspection of the Guard Honor before he and first lady Jill Biden joined the queen to watch a military march and traveled to her apartment for tea.

"She was very generous," Biden said.

"I don't think she'd be insulted but she reminded me of my mother. In terms of the look of her and just the generosity."

Biden said Queen Elizabeth asked him about Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he is set to meet in Switzerland following a North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in Brussels.

She also asked Biden what the White House was like.

"I said, this is ... we could fit the White House in the courtyard," he told reporters before confirming he had invited the queen to the White House.

While in Brussels this week, the White House said Biden will also meet King Philippe of Belgium and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

He will hold his summit with Putin on Wednesday where White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the two will discuss a range of "pressing issues, as we seek to restore predictability and stability in the U.S.-Russia relationship."