Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jessa Duggar Seewald Shares Why Her Fourth Child's Birth Will Be Different From The Rest

By Shana Aborn
Posted by 
The List
The List
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the stars of "Counting On" is doing some counting of her own. Jessa Duggar Seewald, one of the daughters of the famous 19-child Duggar family, will soon be a mom of four. In February, she and her husband, Ben Seewald, announced the news to "Entertainment Tonight": "We are so grateful to God for the precious gift of a new life! The kids are delighted, and we can hardly wait to welcome this little one into our arms this summer."

www.thelist.com
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessa Duggar Seewald
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duggar Family#Duggars#Christians#American Family Physician#Pitocin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesduggarfamilyblog.com

Duggar Updates

Showing posts with label Jessa Seewald. Show all posts. Henry Seewald, Jessa Seewald, Ivy Seewald, Ben Seewald, Spurgeon Seewald. Jessa Seewald is pregnant with her fourth child, a rainbow baby, but she and Ben have not yet shared the child's gender. They found out via ultrasound but are keeping it under wraps, as they have done in the past. They also haven't announced the exact due date, only that their little one is set to arrive sometime this summer.
Relationship AdviceThe Hollywood Gossip

Jessica Seewald Files For Divorce After Two Years of Marriage

If you know anything about the Duggars, you know that they have very, very strict rules regarding male-female relationships. Virtually all forms of physical contact between the sexes are prohibited before marriage, and divorce is considered the ultimate taboo. So you can imagine the surprise of many within this insular...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Jessa, Joy-Anna and More Duggar Sisters Clapping Back at Parenting Police Over the Years

Speaking up! Jessa Duggar, Joy-Anna Duggar and more members of the Duggar family haven’t hesitated to defend themselves against social media trolls. “Whenever I look at people who are super, super negative or super hateful in their comments, a lot of times they’re not real people in the sense that, like, it’s an account that has zero posts, zero followers created specifically for hating,” Jessa exclusively told Us Weekly in July. “We just have to remind ourselves, like, we don’t live for the appraisal of every single person out there. We love each other. We love our kids. We love God and we try to live our lives to please God. … You can’t please every single person out there.”
CelebritiesPopculture

Amy Duggar Seemingly Shades Her 'Counting On' Cousins on Instagram

Amy Duggar may just be throwing some shade to her cousins. Amy, who is the daughter of Deanna Duggar (Jim Bob Duggar's sister), shared a post on Instagram that has raised some eyebrows. The post featured a quote that addressed women who may adhere to more conservative values and, more specifically, "extreme forms of modesty."
Celebritiesbabynames.com

Country Musician RaeLynn Shares Her First Child’s Name

Last month, country singer RaeLynn announced on her birthday that she was expecting her first child! The “God Made Girls” singer and her husband, former financial advisor turned member of the US Army Josh Davis, will welcome their little one this September. During her baby shower celebrations, RaeLynn revealed the name the couple has chosen for their first child.
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Claire Spivey: Pregnant with First Child? Already?!?

Claire Spivey and Justin Duggar have only been married for two months now. The newlyweds are only 20 and 19 years old, respectively. They cannot legally drink alcohol (not that they ever would!) or become an Uber driver. And yet: Speculation is already running rampany that Spivey is pregnant with...
CelebritiesMarie Claire

Meghan Markle Has Given Birth to Her Second Child

A much-needed palate cleanser for your timeline today: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially welcomed their second child into the world. The couple announced the news in a statement, sharing that Meghan gave birth to a healthy baby girl on Friday, June 4 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Sadie Robertson makes brave admission one week after birth of baby girl

Sadie Robertson has bravely opened up on the "healing process" one week after giving birth to her daughter. The Duck Dynasty star shared the life update on Instagram, admitting that the social media platform can be "misleading" at times. "I am definitely still in the healing process. Haven't really moved...