Jessa Duggar Seewald Shares Why Her Fourth Child's Birth Will Be Different From The Rest
One of the stars of "Counting On" is doing some counting of her own. Jessa Duggar Seewald, one of the daughters of the famous 19-child Duggar family, will soon be a mom of four. In February, she and her husband, Ben Seewald, announced the news to "Entertainment Tonight": "We are so grateful to God for the precious gift of a new life! The kids are delighted, and we can hardly wait to welcome this little one into our arms this summer."