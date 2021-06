The Phoenix Suns welcome the Los Angeles Clippers to town for a Game 1 showdown on Sunday afternoon. The Suns and Clippers face off in the Western Conference finals with highly anticipated matchups on both sides. Phoenix has the rest advantage after sweeping the Denver Nuggets, while Los Angeles needed six games to defeat the Utah Jazz. However, Sunday's showdown will be missing two of its biggest stars as Kawhi Leonard (knee) is out for the Clippers, and Chris Paul (protocols) is out for the Suns.