Video Games

'Life is Strange: True Colors' somehow makes empathy a cool superpower

By M. Smith
Engadget
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you play Life is Strange: True Colors, the good news is you won’t have to wait around for the next chapter to continue the story. Life is Strange and its sequel, like Telltale’s The Walking Dead, parsed itself out in episodic pieces of a full game. This meant you couldn’t simply blast through the entire game in a matter of days, but had to wait, almost like a very slow-burning TV show. Chapters would often end with a cliffhanger, whether that was life-or-death decisions or major plot twists — Life is Strange loves a good plot twist. That won’t be the case with True Colors. Well, there will certainly still be big reveals and cliffhangers, you just won’t have to linger before the story continues and resolves itself.

www.engadget.com
Video Gamesgamespew.com

The Best Games Like Life is Strange

The Life is Strange series mixes storytelling, gameplay and player choice in an exciting way. A story-driven adventure that tells stories of friendship, family and love mixed in with the supernatural, each season of Life is Strange so far has made us fall in love with its characters as if they were our own friends.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Life is Strange: True Colors, Remastered Collection coming to Nintendo Switch

Nintendo confirmed that Life is Strange: True Colors and Life is Strange: Remastered Collection are both coming to Nintendo Switch. True Colors‘ Switch version will launch alongside the other platforms’ on September 10th. It follows a new protagonist, Alex Chen, as she tries to uncover the truth behind her brother’s mysterious death using her supernatural empathy.
Video Gamesnovacrystallis.com

Life is Strange: True Colors and Life is Strange Remastered Collection receive details, trailers and release dates

The Life is Strange series received a bundle of updates today during the Square Enix Presents livestream event. Both the recently announced Life is Strange: True Colors and Life is Strange Remastered Collection made a brief appearance at the presentation, with True Colors getting a in-depth look at the Empathy gameplay mechanic. You can check out the trailers below.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Life is Strange: True Colors Switch Release Date Revealed

Life is Strange: True Colors is coming to Nintendo Switch the same day it hits other platforms: Sept. 10. Nintendo revealed the news during its E3 Direct broadcast Tuesday. Alongside True Colors, Nintendo revealed the Life is Strange Remastered Collection will hit the Switch later this year. Although an exact date has yet to be announced, Nintendo says the game will arrive in the fourth quarter.
Video GamesDigital Trends

Life Is Strange: True Colors allows players to manipulate emotions and auras

Square Enix showed off an extended gameplay trailer of Life is Strange: True Colors that details how players can manipulate nonplayable characters’ emotions. The trailer showed main character Alex using a psychic power known as Empathy to learn details about characters’ lives, make judgement calls and dialogue decisions, and witness the consequences of her actions. The game releases to PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X/S, PC, and Stadia on September 10, 2021.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Life is Strange: True Colors details revealed at the Square Enix showcase

Ever since the launch of Life is Strange, players have been waiting for the next major title. Recently, it was announced that Life is Strange is getting remastered, focusing on visual improvements. Now, today’s Square Enix showcase shared details of the next instalment of Life is Strange. The game will be titled, Life is Strange: True Colors and it will take you through another exhilarating journey.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

A New Life is Strange: True Colors Trailer Shows Off The Protagonist’s Special Powers

Coming to PC and consoles on 10th September, Life is Strange: True Colors is the next game in the popular story-driven series. It was first revealed earlier this year, so today’s look at Life is Strange: True Colors at E3 2021’s Square Enix Presents showcase didn’t give us any new information. Instead, it gave us a new look at gameplay, and explored in greater detail the special powers that Alex, the protagonist, has.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Here's a look at Life is Strange: True Colors' powers in action

Tonight brought us a first look at Life is Strange: True Colors' new special power of empathy, in fresh gameplay shown during the Square Enix Presents E3 showcase. True Colors protagonist Alex Chen has had this power for some time - unlike in previous Life is Strange games - but is only learning to control it now as she uses it to uncover the true story of her brother's mysterious death.
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

Life is Strange:True Colours: How Do Alex’s Powers Compare to Max and Daniel?

During the Square Enix Presents on Sunday, Deck Nine and Square Enix showcased a little bit more of the third instalment in the Life is Strange series: Life is Strange: True Colours . The Life is Strange series prides itself on taking the somewhat oversaturated plot device of superpowers and the supernatural and turning it on its head by avoiding the grandiose and focusing on simple, human stories whilst still maintaining an essence of mystery and wonder. Life is Strange: True Colours protagonist Alex Chen will join the ranks of super powered characters Max Caulfield- from Life is Strange– and Daniel Diaz- from Life is Strange 2, though Alex’s powers are quite different which is sure to have an effect on all aspects of the game. Let’s take a look at Alex’s abilities in comparison to Max and Daniel to see how it might change the Life is Strange series.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Life is Strange: Remastered Collection Gameplay Officially Debuts

Improvements to the first two games in the emotional adventure series are showcased in the latest trailer. Pre-orders are also live. Life is Strange: Remastered Collection releases on September 30th, as revealed earlier by its leaked trailer. Of course, the official trailer is now available, providing a look at the updated visuals for the characters and environments. Check it out below.
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Life is Strange is Coming to the Switch

Except Life is Strange 2. Square Enix announced today during the E3 Nintendo Direct that they are bringing Life is Strange Remastered Collection and Life is Strange: True Colors to the Nintendo Switch later this year. Pre-orders for both games will open up later this year. Life is Strange: True...
Video Gamesstevivor.com

Danganronpa, Life is Strange, Strange Brigade, more heading to Switch

A series of older games including the Danganronpa and Life is Strange series, Strange Brigade, Worms Rumble, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 and Dragon Ball Kakarot were all today announced for the Nintendo Switch. Most of the titles listed above are already available on other platforms, through Life...