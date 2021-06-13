'Life is Strange: True Colors' somehow makes empathy a cool superpower

During the Square Enix Presents on Sunday, Deck Nine and Square Enix showcased a little bit more of the third instalment in the Life is Strange series: Life is Strange: True Colours . The Life is Strange series prides itself on taking the somewhat oversaturated plot device of superpowers and the supernatural and turning it on its head by avoiding the grandiose and focusing on simple, human stories whilst still maintaining an essence of mystery and wonder. Life is Strange: True Colours protagonist Alex Chen will join the ranks of super powered characters Max Caulfield- from Life is Strange– and Daniel Diaz- from Life is Strange 2, though Alex’s powers are quite different which is sure to have an effect on all aspects of the game. Let’s take a look at Alex’s abilities in comparison to Max and Daniel to see how it might change the Life is Strange series.