Studio L A has collaborated with baukje trenning to exhibit ‘city to dust’, a continuously changing installation that showcases the negative impact of tourism in venice. located on one of the arsenale floors at the venice biennale, the project takes shape as a terrazzo flooring that represents the map of venice and forces visitors to cross it in order to enter the next space on their route. if one is not careful enough, each step has the potential to slowly break away the city, while is a confrontation with one’s own responsibility.