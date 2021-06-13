Cancel
Diablo 2: Resurrected Release Date, Gameplay Trailer Revealed

By Hoarder of Fantasy Books, Stephen King Wannabe
epicstream.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lord of Destruction is here. The Diablo II: Resurrected release date has just been revealed in a stunning gameplay trailer. The trailer was dropped during the Xbox/Bethesda presentation at E3 2021 and it opens with Tyrael announcing that evil has returned. He then reveals that a dark figure wanders in the East and that the Lord of Terror must be stopped at all costs.

epicstream.com
