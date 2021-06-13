Scottish Opera were not in ‘yellowface’ – their craven apology is absurd

Lewis Klahr is an American artist, collagist and animator who here presents a watchably weird curation of six short pieces made between 2013 and 2019. He’s cutting and pasting images from magazines and comic-books that float, bounce and pinball around the screen. The faces of Xi, Trump and Kim Jong-un will shuffle in and out of the frame like something by Terry Gilliam, and all to an accompaniment of experimental music by Daniel Rosenboom, Tom Recchion and Scott Walker; the latter’s 2012 album Bish Bosch is used, with its strident lyrics such as: “I’ve severed my reeking gonads and fed them to your shrunken face!”