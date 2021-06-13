Scottish Opera were not in ‘yellowface’ – their craven apology is absurd
Perhaps the most depressing aspect of the withdrawal of Scottish Opera's production of Nixon in China from the list of nominations for the South Bank Sky Arts Awards is the craven attitude of Scottish Opera itself. Covering itself in sackcloth and ashes, it apologises in a frenzy of breast-beating remorse – ironically reminiscent of the ideology of the Cultural Revolution that the opera represents – for "the offence caused", and promises "to take time to review and learn from this and take on board all the comments made".