Joe Manchin left a meeting with American civil-rights leaders Tuesday saying their discussion on the ongoing assault on voting rights—and thus, American democracy itself—at the state level, and the obligation of Congress to respond, was "constructive" and "informative." But he was still against S. 1, the For the People Act, the bill those activists had come to lobby him on. In an op-ed last weekend, the senator said he opposes it on the basis that it's 800 pages(?) and lacks support from Senate Republicans. "I don't think anybody changed positions on that. We're just learning where everybody's coming from," he told reporters, and it can't have come as much of a surprise. Manchin going back to West Virginia to tell folks there he flipped on a major elections bill because of a conversation with Al Sharpton just does not seem, whatever the moral merits, like the kind of politics the senator practices.