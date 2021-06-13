Cancel
What Hollywood Could Learn From The 'Kim's Convenience' Scandal

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sitcom’s actors took to social media to say more about the series’ abrupt end – and the series itself. Their posts “threw into sharp relief the ongoing reluctance of producers and executives from Hollywood to Toronto to trust and empower Asian actors, writers and directors to tell their own stories — and as Yoon and Liu both pointed out, few of the writers for Kim’s Convenience were of Asian descent.” – Los Angeles Times.

