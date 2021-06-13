What Hollywood Could Learn From The ‘Kim’s Convenience’ Scandal

Kim's Convenience and Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu has released a new statement in response to his Facebook post that called out the producers for their unfair treatment of the cast, racial bias, and unceremonious cancellation of the show. Simu Liu wrote the lengthy Facebook post on June 2 just as the 5th and final season of Kim's Convenience hit Netflix in the U.S and worldwide. "The show can't be 'saved,'" Liu wrote. "It was not 'cancelled' in a traditional manner, i.e. by a network after poor ratings. Our producers (who also own Kim's Convenience IP) are the ones who chose not to continue." He accused the show's largely white creative team of resisting his suggestions and pitting him and his fellow castmates against one another. The post was like a bombshell as he pointed out a wider institutional problem over race and representation in the wider Canadian Film and TV industry. While some pundits attacked him, his co-star Jean Yoon, who played Mrs. Kim, his character Jung's mother, defended him and backed up his assertions.