Football is a family game for Hawkeyes' Plumb

We have won 2 of the last 4 national championships, but everyone still looks at us as weak because of our conference and schedule. We have lost by by double digits in the last 2 playoffs. Everyone is laughing at us, and writing us off as soft. They look at our conference and laugh at who we play. The opener with Georgia is the most important opener we have ever had. If we want to maintain any type of national respect WE HAVE TO WIN THIS GAME. We have everything to lose. We don't have another game on the schedule to make up if we lose. We cant rely on usuc to help our reputation because they fvckin suck as always. As a bigtime Clemson fan i have never been as nervous for a game as this one. Not only do we put our national reputation on the line, but we face one of the most trash and delusional fanbases in the counrty. They never want to acknowledge we have more national championships, but instead talk about the all time record. To put a beating on the bulldogs will not only put a stamp on our college football dominance, but also put one of the most garbage fanbases in check. Everyone give your support for one the most important college football games in Clemson history.