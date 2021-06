LOS ANGELES - Resiliency. Clippers. Historically these words do not belong together. Not in the Danny Manning era. Not in the Elton Brand and Corey Maggette era. Not in the Lob City era when Chris Paul and Blake Griffin had some of the best regular-season teams in the league but never could match that success in the postseason. Certainly not last year, when the Clippers blew a 3-1 series lead to the Nuggets in maybe the most epic meltdown in the franchise's long history of epic meltdowns. None of those teams reached the Western Conference Finals.