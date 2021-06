When you go out to eat at a Japanese restaurant, one of the best things you are likely to eat is often the very first dish served: the so-called Japanese clear soup. We clarify because, of course, the broth here is actually a deep brown, hardly clear at all. But the taste here? That will speak for itself. Chef and recipe developer Angela Latimer of Bake it with Love says: "This is a commonly served soup at Hibachi restaurants [but] if you want a good 'copycat' flavor, follow the instructions to a T" and make it at home.