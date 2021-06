A fall in the number of EU workers in the UK after Brexit is hitting the meat sector hard with industry leaders warning of a 10 per cent fall in output.The British Poultry Council has sounded the alarm over a shortage of staff in both farming and processing since Easter.“One or two have said to me that they are only one or two weeks away from failing to deliver to retail customers and saying to farmers that they can no longer take animals off the farm,” Nick Allen, chief executive of the British Meat Processors Association, told the FT....