Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Angels' Kurt Suzuki: Day-to-day with sore left leg

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuzuki is considered day-to-day after being hit by a pitch on the back of his left leg Friday, MLB.com reports. Suzuki was replaced by a pinch runner after the hit-by-pitch occurred in the 10th inning of Friday's win, and he gave way behind the plate to Max Stassi on Saturday. Stassi is starting again Sunday, but he is considered the Angels' primary catcher, so his presence in the lineup on back-to-back days may have no connection to Suzuki's leg issue. The Angels have not called up a catcher to provide insurance behind the plate, so Suzuki figures to be well enough to play if needed.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Suzuki
Person
Max Stassi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Angels#Mlb Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBOCRegister

Angels’ Anthony Rendon is day to day with triceps injury

OAKLAND — Anthony Rendon will miss at least a couple of games after suffering a mild strain of his right triceps, Angels manager Joe Maddon said. The third baseman was hurt diving for a ball in the fifth inning on Monday night. He went through tests on Tuesday and the club determined it was not serious enough to put him on the injured list.
MLBRiverside Press Enterprise

Shohei Ohtani, Taylor Ward power Angels to victory on ‘Reopening Day’

ANAHEIM — The first unrestricted crowd at Angel Stadium in 627 days had plenty of reasons to scream like they hadn’t screamed since before the world changed. Shohei Ohtani pitched six strong innings and Taylor Ward sparked a late rally with a grand slam in the Angels’ 7-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers before an Angel Stadium crowd of 30,709.
MLBlosangelesherald.com

Shohei Ohtani's 2-homer night lifts Angels past Tigers

Shohei Ohtani slugged his 20th and 21st homers of the season Friday, the fourth multi-homer game of his career, as the Los Angeles Angels blew out the Detroit Tigers 11-3 in Anaheim, Calif. Ohtani's 400-foot shot in the fifth inning left the bat at 114 mph before clearing the wall...
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Slugs two more homers

Ohtani went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in an 11-3 win over Detroit on Friday. Ohtani's first homer was a two-run blast that was one of three long balls hit by the Angels in the fifth inning. In the eighth, he went deep again to register his first multi-homer game of the season. Ohtani's two homers moved him into third place in the league this season with 21, one behind both Fernando Tatis and Vladimir Guerrero. Four of Ohtani's round trippers have come in his past four games.
MLBdarnews.com

Ohtani hits 22nd homer of season, Angels beat Tigers 8-3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- Shohei Ohtani's amazing first three months of the season shows no signs of slowing down. The Japanese slugger homered for the fourth time in five games and matched his high for homers in a season as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Detroit Tigers 8-3 Saturday night.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Los Angeles Angels: Shohei Ohtani making bid for 20-20 season

There is seemingly nothing that Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani cannot do. Every time he sets foot on the diamond, either as a hitter or on the mound, he does something to completely amaze. On Tuesday, his latest accomplishment was to destroy a hanging breaking ball, belting the offering 470 feet for the longest homer of his career thus far.
MLBNBC Sports

Angels' Iglesias makes ridiculous no-look catch in clinic vs. A's

Los Angeles Angels shortstop José Iglesias put on a defensive clinic against the Athletics on Wednesday on one of those extra sunny afternoons at the Oakland Coliseum. Iglesias made the first catch (there were two) off of a Mitch Moreland infield pop up, without ... even ... looking:. Oh, we’re...
MLBbloggingtheredsox.com

J.D. Martinez held out of Red Sox lineup for second straight day due to sore left wrist; X-rays on slugger’s wrist did come back negative

The Red Sox will be without J.D. Martinez once again as they go for a three-game sweep over the Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Sunday night. Martinez, who jammed his left wrist while sliding into second base in Friday’s game against New York, is out for the second straight day after he was scratched from Saturday’s starting lineup on account of the soreness he was experiencing.
MLBnumberfire.com

A.J. Pollock in left field for Los Angeles on Friday

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder A.J. Pollock is batting eight in Friday's contest against the Texas Rangers. Pollock will make his 33rd outfield appearance after Matt Beaty was given a breather against right-hander Mike Foltynewicz. In a righty versus righty matchup, Pollock's FanDuel salary stands at $2,400.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Pirates RHP Luis Oviedo (left quad strain) placed on 10-day IL

The Pittsburgh Pirates placed right-hander Luis Oviedo on the 10-day injured list on Thursday and reinstated right-hander Trevor Cahill from the IL. Oviedo, 22, made his major league debut on April 3 and is 1-1 with a 7.23 ERA in 12 relief appearances. He has 19 strikeouts and 12 walks in 18 2/3 innings.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Billy McKinney: Day-to-day with knee soreness

Manager Luis Rojas said Saturday that an MRI on McKinney's sore right knee came back clean, leaving the outfielder day-to-day for the time being, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. McKinney was a late scratch from Saturday's lineup against the Padres, but given Rojas's postgame update, it doesn't appear that the...
MLBwmleader.com

Mets’ Albert Almora Jr. set to return after grisly fence crash

WASHINGTON — At various points after crashing into the center-field fence at Citi Field last month, Albert Almora Jr. both feared for the worst and expected a quick return. Five weeks after sustaining his left shoulder contusion, the Mets’ 27-year-old outfielder is set to return. Following the Mets’ 1-0 loss to the Nationals on Friday, manager Luis Rojas said Almora will be activated from the injured list Saturday.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Drew Pomeranz: Tosses bullpen session

Pomeranz (lat) threw a bullpen session Thursday, MLB.com reports. The left-hander's bullpen session represents a major step toward a return as it marks his first such session since he experienced a setback in his recovery in late May. Manager Jayce Tingler indicated that Pomeranz will throw at least one more bullpen session before facing live hitters, and it is uncertain whether he will need a rehab stint before returning to the big club. He remains unlikely to rejoin the big club until early July.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Joey Lucchesi Throws 5 1/3 Scoreless Innings in Loss to Nats

After struggling in the beginning of his Mets career, Joey Lucchesi has turned his season around. After allowing four runs in just 1 2/3 innings on May 15 in Tampa Bay, Lucchesi did not allow more than one run in any of his next four outings. Joey Fuego looked to stay hot on Friday night in Washington D.C.