Angels' Kurt Suzuki: Day-to-day with sore left leg

Suzuki is considered day-to-day after being hit by a pitch on the back of his left leg Friday, MLB.com reports. Suzuki was replaced by a pinch runner after the hit-by-pitch occurred in the 10th inning of Friday's win, and he gave way behind the plate to Max Stassi on Saturday. Stassi is starting again Sunday, but he is considered the Angels' primary catcher, so his presence in the lineup on back-to-back days may have no connection to Suzuki's leg issue. The Angels have not called up a catcher to provide insurance behind the plate, so Suzuki figures to be well enough to play if needed.