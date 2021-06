I think the baseball world at large is running out of ways to describe Shohei Ohtani’s sustained dominance as a two-way player. We are nearing the halfway point of the 2021 MLB season and Ohtani has very clearly been the most impressive player of the season. He has a very strong case for the American League Most Valuable Player award, usually an award reserved for his teammate Mike Trout. Every time we think Ohtani has hit a new high, he surpasses himself with an even more impressive feat. That was most obvious over the past few days, when Ohtani was the winning pitcher (six innings, one run) on Thursday night at Angel Stadium and then crushed home runs #20 and #21 on Friday night. It’s not hyperbole to say this is completely unprecedented on numerous levels.