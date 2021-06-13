Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Struggles out of pen again

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Luzardo allowed two earned runs on two hits and a walk over 1.2 innings in a win over the Royals on Saturday. He struck out one. Luzardo ended up affording the Royals their only two runs of the game when Kelvin Gutierrez tagged him for a 378-foot shot in the eighth with Carlos Santana aboard. After firing four scoreless frames across his first two appearances since returning from the injured list as a reliever, the young southpaw has given up multiple earned runs on four home runs over the 4.2 innings covering his last three trips to the mound.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Carlos Santana
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Southpaw#Royals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Jesus Luzardo already being asked to fill important role in bullpen

It made sense that the Oakland A’s slotted Jesus Luzardo in the bullpen when he returned from the Injured list. The A’s wanted to see what they had in James Kaprielian, and Luzardo had found success out of the bullpen before. With the bullpen having been overworked at times, having someone such as Luzardo who could fire multiple innings can make a major difference.
MLBchatsports.com

Jesus Luzardo has become unusable in Oakland A’s bullpen

Jun 10, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Jesus Luzardo (44) pitches the ball against the Kansas City Royals during the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports. When the Oakland A’s activated Jesus Luzardo and placed him in the bullpen, the expectation...
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Mitch Moreland: Out again with no DH available

Is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies. With no designated hitter spot available in Colorado, Moreland will stay on the bench for a third straight game, while Matt Olson serves as Oakland's first baseman. Look for Moreland to draw back into the starting nine during the Athletics' upcoming two-game series versus the Diamondbacks in Oakland, which begins Tuesday.
MLBgranthshala.com

David Peterson struggles again as Mets get ripped by Orioles

Baltimore – The Mets have a problem with David Peterson. After helping hold the team’s rotation together last season during a 60-game sprint, the left-hander has turned into a rotation liability that doesn’t have an easy fix. On Tuesday he was knocked out in the third inning after conceding four...
Sportsmonvalleyindependent.com

Laurel knocks out Frazier again

There will be a new Class 2A softball champion in the state after the Frazier softball team’s season came to an end Monday. After a lengthy delay of nearly two hours, the Commodores saw their season end with a 6-0 loss to Laurel at North Allegheny High School. Laurel, which...
MLBMLB

Harvey struggles again vs. former club

BALTIMORE -- This week, fans in orange and blue attire flooded through the now fully open gates of Camden Yards, having migrated down I-95 in numbers more typically seen from their Yankees-fan citymates. Their presence had two easy explanations: novelty and proximity, given how the Mets come to Baltimore so infrequently despite its relative closeness to New York. But there was also a deeper, more sentimental reason for their sojourn: Matt Harvey.
MLBMLB

Bolaños flashes 'electric stuff' out of 'pen

ANAHEIM -- The Royals did not receive the outing they were looking for from starter Kris Bubic in Tuesday's 8-1 loss to the Angels at Angel Stadium, but they did get an impressive performance from one of their top prospects. Ronald Bolaños, the Royals' No. 24 prospect according to MLB...
MLBMLB

HRs and lights-out 'pen lead Rays over Sox

CHICAGO -- Facing the team with the American League’s second-best record didn’t slow down the Rays on Monday night. Neither did losing their ace to an ominous injury after four innings. The Rays blasted three homers and bullpenned their way through the final five innings of a 5-2 victory at...
MLBSan Gabriel Valley Tribune

Trevor Bauer struggles again as Dodgers lose a blowout

LOS ANGELES ― Trevor Bauer’s spin rate was not responsible for the Dodgers’ flagging offense Saturday night. It could not keep home runs by Texas Rangers Jason Martin and Nate Lowe in the ballpark in the ninth inning. Yet Bauer’s spin – or the persistent lack thereof – was the...
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

TinCaps bullpen struggles again in loss to Cedar Rapids

The TinCaps have an Achilles heel and it showed itself again this afternoon in an 11-3 loss to the Cedar Rapids Kernels. The bullpen has been a problem for Fort Wayne all season – the TinCaps came into the series against Kernels with the worst relief ERA in High-A Central – but the issue reached a new level this week, when TinCaps relievers gave up 28 earned runs in 26 1/3 innings (actually 25 1/3 innings because position player Kelvin Alarcon pitched a scoreless frame Saturday). That's a 9.56 ERA and at a level where starters rarely have a reason to go more than six innings, relief struggles to that degree make winning difficult.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Patience or Panic 6/15: Hosmer, Luzardo, Story

As we hit the middle of June, it seems like baseball might be starting to shift back to a slightly more offensively potent league. With Major League Baseball doing its best to crack down on sticky substances used by pitchers, offensive numbers seem to already be back on the rise, and this should only continue with time.
MLBviewsfrom314ft.com

DoTF: Deivi Struggles, But Farm Goes Undefeated (Again)

Here are the promotions that we all expected. Quite a few roster changes, as you could have guessed:. The RailRiders are 24-11 after tonight’s 12-6 victory over the Syracuse Mets. It was an ugly, ugly game. They walked 13 batters – 13! – and every Scranton pitcher had at least one walk. Still, an offensive barrage with 16 hits led to 12 runs, and, well, that was that.
MLBawaybackgone.com

Cleveland Indians: Adam Frazier, Tyler Anderson potential Tribe targets?

Are Adam Frazier and Tyler Anderson potential targets for the Cleveland Indians?. Fresh off a four-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles, the Cleveland Indians travel to the Steel City to face the Pirates. Pittsburgh currently has the third-fewest wins in the MLB, and may be more focused on the Jack Leiter sweepstakes than winning — or doing anything smart on a baseball diamond — in 2021. So with the trade deadline around a month and a half away, the Tribe can utilize their weekend trip across the Pennsylvania border to scout two key Pirates players.
MLBnumberfire.com

3 Under-the-Radar MLB FanDuel Plays for Friday 6/18/21

When being contrarian in daily fantasy sports, there's a fine line between taking a calculated risk and being reckless. But differentiating your lineups from everyone else's is the name of the game if you plan on taking down one of those highly lucrative DFS tournaments. Whether it's because of bookmaker totals, other options at a given position, or some gem you've found who everyone is overlooking, we can always find potential under-rostered plays if we look hard enough.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Recap: Steven Souza Jr. Sparks Dodgers To Win Over Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Dodgers endured familiar struggles against left-handed pitching but weathered the storm and were sparked by Steven Souza Jr. exacting revenge against his former team in a 3-0 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, who set a franchise record with a 15th consecutive loss. The Dodgers had plenty of...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB DFS Plays: Friday 6/18

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. This article outlines the best daily fantasy MLB plays of the day...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Joey Lucchesi Throws 5 1/3 Scoreless Innings in Loss to Nats

After struggling in the beginning of his Mets career, Joey Lucchesi has turned his season around. After allowing four runs in just 1 2/3 innings on May 15 in Tampa Bay, Lucchesi did not allow more than one run in any of his next four outings. Joey Fuego looked to stay hot on Friday night in Washington D.C.