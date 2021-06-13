Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Set to pitch in relief Tuesday

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Odorizzi will work behind Lance McCullers (shoulder) in a tandem start Tuesday against the Rangers, but Odorizzi is expected to be part of a six-man rotation thereafter, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chroniclereports. Since McCullers won't be fully stretched out Tuesday in his return from the 10-day injured list, the...

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Odorizzi
Person
Lance Mccullers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Rangers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros: Framber Valdez is throwing this pitch more, but why?

Even in a dominant win from a team, there will be holes and key points worth discussing. The Houston Astros ran up seven runs to the Boston Red Sox’s one, but even in a quality start from Framber Valdez, the left-hander has made a noticeable adjustment compared to last season that looks questionable.
MLBchatsports.com

Astros Set To Activate OF Michael Brantley From IL

In his weekly spot with SportsTalk 790, Astros manager Dusty Baker announced that Michael Brantley had been activated from the 10-day injury list. Brantley missed more than two weeks with tightness in his hamstring. Astros Manager Dusty Baker tells @SportsMT on 790 that Michael Brantley is back in the lineup...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Twins trolled Astros in Jake Odorizzi’s tribute video

When the Houston Astros came to town, the Minnesota Twins took the opportunity to pay tribute to Jake Odorizzi while trolling his new team. Former Twins pitcher Jake Odorizzi wasn’t pitching on Friday night when he returned to Target Field for the first time since joining the Astros, but he still became the center of attention.
MLBsemoball.com

Odorizzi solid in 1st win since '19, Astros beat Red Sox 8-3

BOSTON (AP) -- Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman homered to help Jake Odorizzi pick up his first win since 2019, and the Houston Astros rolled past the Boston Red Sox 8-3 on Wednesday night. Houston has won three straight and will look to sweep the series in Thursday's finale. Boston...
MLBbettingpros.com

Red Sox look for another offensive explosion against Astros' Odorizzi

The Boston Red Sox face Houston Astros starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi for the second time in a week, and look for similar offensive success as the first time they faced him. The Red Sox have one of the highest team totals on Wednesday's slate at over/under 5.5 runs, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Last week when facing Jake Odorizzi, Boston cashed their team total over in the seventh inning. Odorizzi (0-3, 7.16 ERA) is making just his third start since coming off the IL. None of his numbers are inspiring, including his .262 OBA and 1.47 WHIP. He does not possess much in his arsenal that overpowers hitters, as evidenced by his 17:7 K:BB ratio. After Odorizzi was tagged for three runs in three innings by Boston last week, he now has a 4-7 record and 4.84 ERA in 19 career starts against the Red Sox. Boston’s bats have stayed hot since facing Odorizzi, as they have averaged 5.8 runs per game before yesterday’s series opener with the Astros.
MLBexpressnews.com

Astros insider: Jake Odorizzi takes positive steps, but must earn more

BOSTON — Jake Odorizzi fixed what went so out of whack in the first inning. He leaned too far toward home plate, allowing his upper body to move faster than his lower half. Eight of his 23 pitches missed the strike zone. Danny Santana worked a leadoff walk, Rafael Devers demolished a double and Hunter Renfroe shot a single against the shift.
MLBESPN

Berríos pitching, Polanco power carry Twins past Astros 5-2

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Pitching has frequently been failing the Minnesota Twins this season. Not if José Berríos can help it. Berríos threw seven commanding innings against the highest-scoring team in the majors, Jorge Polanco had three RBI and the Twins beat the Houston Astros 5-2 on Saturday night. Polanco homered...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros: 3 possible ways to improve Jake Odorizzi’s outings

The Houston Astros dismantled the Boston Red Sox again on Wednesday, as they posted eight runs to Boston’s three. While taking another series from the Red Sox, the Astros have found themselves with two advantages in the series thus far: the ability to rest Yordan Alvarez and Michael Brantley’s legs late into the game while sacrificing their bats and the decrease in bullpen usage.
MLBthedallasnews.net

Astros RHP Lance McCullers rejoining rotation Tuesday

Houston Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. will be activated off the 10-day injured list for an abbreviated start Tuesday against the visiting Texas Rangers. McCullers, who has been out of action since May 22 with inflammation in his right shoulder, will start the game and give way to Jake Odorizzi, Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters Sunday.
MLBchatsports.com

Astros fall to Twins 5-2, thanks to ineffective pitching and a cold offense

You can’t win them all, right? The Astros rediscovered that truth the hard way on this Saturday evening as they were bested by the Twins to the score of 5-2. If I could summarize the game in one fell swoop, it would be that there wasn’t enough hitting with too much ineffective pitching.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Jose Berrios pitches seven strong innings as Twins beat Astros, 5-2

MINNEAPOLIS — Jose Berrios pitched seven scoreless innings and the Twins mounted three runs in the fifth to beat Houston, 5-2, on Saturday. With the three-game series now even at a game apiece, the Twins improved to 26-38, still far behind in the American League Central. Houston fell to 36-28, trailing Oakland in the AL West.
MLBPosted by
Bring Me The News

Michael Brantley, Astros pound Twins pitching in series finale

The Minnesota Twins wrapped up their six-game homestand on a sour note, falling to the Houston Astros 14-3 on Sunday afternoon. The Astros came out swinging against Michael Pineda, turning a leadoff single from Jose Altuve into an Alex Bregman sacrifice fly in the first inning. With Pineda struggling, he allowed a two-run homer to Kyle Tucker in the fourth inning that put Houston up 3-0.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Houston Astros trying to find way to get Jake Odorizzi on track

It is safe to say that the 2021 season has not gone the way that the Houston Astros or Jake Odorizzi had anticipated. Odorizzi was expected to be a key part of the Astros’ rotation, pairing with Zack Greinke to give Houston a pair of experienced starters to lead their young staff. He was supposed to be a key piece as the Astros attempted to take over the AL West once again.
MLBnumberfire.com

Astros' Martin Maldonado catching on Friday

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Maldonado will catch for right-hander Luis Garcia on Friday and bat ninth versus left-hander Carlos Rodon and the White Sox. Jason Castro moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Maldonado for 7.2...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Astros win pitching duel over White Sox in walk-off fashion

Yordan Alvarez hit a walk-off double to lift the Houston Astros to a 2-1 victory over the visiting Chicago White Sox on Friday. Alvarez drove home Yuli Gurriel with his first career walk-off hit, drilling an 0-1 slider from White Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet (2-3) into the right field corner. Gurriel, who singled to center, scored from first.
MLBsoxmachine.com

First Pitch: White Sox vs. Astros

Writing about the White Sox for a 16th season, first here, then at South Side Sox, and now here again. Let’s talk curling.