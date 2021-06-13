Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Set to pitch in relief Tuesday

The Boston Red Sox face Houston Astros starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi for the second time in a week, and look for similar offensive success as the first time they faced him. The Red Sox have one of the highest team totals on Wednesday's slate at over/under 5.5 runs, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Last week when facing Jake Odorizzi, Boston cashed their team total over in the seventh inning. Odorizzi (0-3, 7.16 ERA) is making just his third start since coming off the IL. None of his numbers are inspiring, including his .262 OBA and 1.47 WHIP. He does not possess much in his arsenal that overpowers hitters, as evidenced by his 17:7 K:BB ratio. After Odorizzi was tagged for three runs in three innings by Boston last week, he now has a 4-7 record and 4.84 ERA in 19 career starts against the Red Sox. Boston’s bats have stayed hot since facing Odorizzi, as they have averaged 5.8 runs per game before yesterday’s series opener with the Astros.