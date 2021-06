Priti Patel has blamed social media companies for helping to promote dangerous crossings of the English Channel to migrants hoping to reach the UK.Videos hosted on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter are used by people-smugglers to promote their trade, according to the Home Office.Ms Patel has now written to the companies demanding they act more quickly to remove the videos.It comes after almost 600 people were intercepted as they tried to cross the channel in just three days this week, despite the home secretary’s repeated promises to make the route “unviable”.Ms Patel said: “Posts which promote and even glamourise these...