Patson Daka is high on Leicester City’s shortlist to succeed Jamie Vardy as they prepare to compete with the likes of Liverpool for his signature, according to a report. Daka is one of the most in demand forwards across Europe. He has effectively succeeded Erling Haaland at RB Salzburg and is scoring at a similar rate to what the Norwegian did. Last season, Daka scored 27 goals from 28 games in the Austrian Bundesliga.