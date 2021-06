The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning until 4:15 p.m. for the area of State Road 100 from Bunnell to Flagler Beach. At 3:50 p.m., the storm was moving east from Bunnell, where it was centered over the center of the city, at U.S. 1 and State Road 100, and moving southeast toward Flagler Beach at 15 miles per hour.