STATE CHAMPS: Malakoff beats London in walk off fashion

LA CROSSE, Wis – The Loggers opened their two-game series with the Mankato Moondogs in exciting fashion. The Lumberman won in comeback fashion in the bottom of the 9th to get the walk-off win. The ‘W’ for the Loggers (3-4) keeps them in 2nd place in the Great Plains East. The Moondog ‘L’ doesn’t affect their 1st place standing in the Great Plains West, but they now are tied for 1st with the Willmar Stingers who are also 5-2. This game was an exciting one as it contained 4 lead changes ultimately ending with a walk-off win from the Logs. The Moondogs struck first scoring 5 runs in the first 2 innings, but the Loggers responded quickly by scoring 7 in the first three. Following the 3rd, there was some uneventful baseball until the 8th when the Loggers added an insurance run taking their lead to 3 going into the 9th. The Moondogs rallied scoring 4 and taking the lead going into the bottom of the 9th. The Loggers, down to their final outs, scored a run to tie it off a JT Reed (Valley City State) RBI single. Finally, with Aidan Sweatt (North Florida) at the plate, he laid down a sacrifice bunt, which the pitcher then threw away trying to get the putout at third, allowing the winning run to score in the form of Parker Schmidt (Pima CC).