Square Enix hosted their Square Enix Presents to show off their upcoming lineup. To start the show off Eidos Montreal debuted their long rumored Guardians of the Galaxy game simply titled Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. The game got a huge blowout with a short trailer and then a gameplay demo. The game will be a third person shooter and single player only and players will be playing as Star Lord aka Peter Quill as he leads the Guardians early on in their life as a group. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is set to release on October 26, 2021.