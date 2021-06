The Miami Dolphins took care of one of their offseason priorities on Sunday, signing star linebacker Jerome Baker to a three-year, $39 million extension. Baker, 24, has been brilliant since the Dolphins selected him in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft from Ohio State. Last season alone, the linebacker recorded 112 tackles, 11 quarterback hits, seven tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. He’s going to be a catalyst for head coach Brian Flores’ defense over the next several years.