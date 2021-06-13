Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy game devs talk Star-Lord, decision-making, and 80s soundtracks

The E3 news continues with Square Enix brought multiple titles with it, including an exclusive look at Babylon's Fall from PlatinumGames. In this game you will play as a Sentinel, a powerful warrior that will enter the Tower of Babylon with up to three friends, trying to overcome its challenges. Each Sentinel has a special piece of equipment called Gideon Coffins that can allow you to wield not only one weapon in each hand, but an additional two for a total of four, increasing the variation available for your strategies. The trailer is behind an age gate, so you will need to log into YouTube to view it, but here is a link: BABYLON'S FALL | E3 2021 Trailer.