Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy game devs talk Star-Lord, decision-making, and 80s soundtracks

By Sam Loveridge
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Star-Lord as a protagonist is an interesting choice. Anyone who's watched an MCU movie or dipped into a Guardians of the Galaxy comic will know Peter Quill is anything but a reliable leader. But I wonder if all that will change once you get involved... Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy game straps players into Quill's jet boots, leading a team that's barely been established a year, and it looks like a hell of a good time.

