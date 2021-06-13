New Trailer and Details Released for ‘Hitman Sniper: The Shadows’, Formerly ‘Project Hitman Sniper Assassins’

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has had a busy few months since its release, and a new video shows that isn’t about to change throughout the rest of the year. Streamed during the E3 2021 Ubisoft Forward presentation, the video offers a brief look at everything added to Valhalla in the past few months and some of the free updates coming to the game in the near future. Likewise, it gives a brief glimpse at the upcoming The Siege of Paris DLC and what it will entail for players who take it on.