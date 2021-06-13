Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

New Trailer and Details Released for ‘Hitman Sniper: The Shadows’, Formerly ‘Project Hitman Sniper Assassins’

By Jared Nelson
TouchArcade
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few months ago in March Square Enix announced a trio of new mobile titles during their Square Enix Presents digital event, and one of those titles was a follow-up to their massively popular Hitman: Sniper game on mobile. The new game at that time was tentatively titled Project Hitman Sniper Assassins, but today during Square Enix’s newest digital event taking place during E3, they have officially unveiled the new game’s first trailer along with the brand new title Hitman Sniper: The Shadows.

toucharcade.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Game#The Shadows#March Square Enix#Square Enix Presents#Ica#Iap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Battlefield 2042 officially unveiled with its first trailer, release date, and new details

After a multitude of rumors and leaks it is already official: the next Battlefield will be called Battlefield 2042 and we have already been able to see his first presentation trailer. It has been through a small live broadcast totally official where the game was shown for the first time and where the Official release date for next October 22, 2021 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X / S, PS4 and Xbox One.
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

Sniper Elite VR Launching This Summer

As part of this summer’s E3 digital events, the folks over at UpLoad VR dropped a new trailer for Sniper Elite VR. The latest gameplay trailer ended with the game’s official release date. July 8th, 2021 Sniper Elite VR will launch on PSVR, Oculus Rift, SteamVR, and VivePort. When we got our hands on the game last February, we must say, it really stood up as a VR title.
FIFAgamesasylum.com

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 camps outside of UK top ten

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 has entered the UK retail chart at #12, being the one and only new release to break this week’s UK top 40. This means it was a no show for both Nintendo’s DC Super Hero Girls and Outright Games’ The Last Kids On Earth and the Staff of Doom.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Hitman Sniper: The Shadows Coming to Mobile this Year

A new game set in the Hitman universe is coming. Titled Hitman Sniper: The Shadows, the game will be released on Android and iOS this year. Now you’re probably wondering what’s the motivation in playing this new title? The thing is, it does have something unique to offer. In particular, you won’t be playing as Agent 47 in this one. Exciting enough?
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

E3 2021: Starfield Trailer Reveals Release Date, New Details

Bethesda’s upcoming space-themed RPG seems closer than ever as Starfield gets a new trailer at E3 2021. It’s been 3 years since the announcement of Starfield, Bethesda’s newest IP, and the number of details we have so far could be counted on one hand. Although gamers are attempting to contain their hype levels, the thought of a new Bethesda RPG set in space is extremely exciting.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Hitman Go: A unique take on the silent assassin Agent 47

Hitman has been a beloved franchise for years now. The combination of action and stealth has kept players coming back year after year and their new iteration of the game may surprise some, but it is every bit addictive as the other games in the series. While it is available on PC and Playstation, Hitman Go is most importantly on mobile. Considering Hitman is one of the top franchises of all time in gaming, having a world-class mobile game is a must.
Video Gamesjioforme.com

Hitman Sniper: Shadow announced, and you don’t play as Agent 47

With Square Enix Montreal announcing Hitman Sniper: Shadows for iOS / Android devices during the live stream of E3 2021 Square Enix Presents, mobile players will soon be able to dive into a new Hitman adventure. The game will be released later this year. Following Hitman Sniper in 2015, Shadows...
Moviessideshow.com

Once Upon a Deadpool Gets Release Details, Syfy Premieres New Deadly Class Trailer, and More!

Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. 20th Century Fox has announced that the upcoming PG-13 rerelease of Deadpool 2 will be called Once Upon a Deadpool. The film’s writers recently revealed that this cut of the film will include new footage, and some of the film’s proceeds will go towards cancer research. Once Upon a Deadpool will be in theaters from December 12th to December 24th.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Niche Spotlight – Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2

Today’s Niche Spotlight is Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, a sniper-focused stealth-action FPS by CI Games. This sequel to the sniper sim from 2019 once again places players in the ghillie suit of a contract killer; hired by a shady global organization. This time players are sent to a lawless...
Video GamesTwinfinite

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gets New Trailer Detailing Updates, Siege of Paris DLC

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has had a busy few months since its release, and a new video shows that isn’t about to change throughout the rest of the year. Streamed during the E3 2021 Ubisoft Forward presentation, the video offers a brief look at everything added to Valhalla in the past few months and some of the free updates coming to the game in the near future. Likewise, it gives a brief glimpse at the upcoming The Siege of Paris DLC and what it will entail for players who take it on.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

See Sniper Elite VR’s X-Ray Kill Cam In Action

We finally know that Sniper Elite VR is coming to headsets next month but — we hear you ask — where’s the X-Ray kill cam?. The team at Rebellion debuted a new trailer for the upcoming VR shooter at today’s Upload VR Showcase. We get a quick look at more of the explosive action from the game’s single-player campaign. Stay tuned right up until the end, though, to get a first look at gaming’s goriest kill cam back in action.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Shadow Warrior 3 gets a new gameplay trailer

There is a new gameplay trailer for Shadow Warrior 3, and it looks fast and chaotic. Devolver Digital revealed the trailer, as part of the Devolver Digital showcase. Both of id Software’s recent Doom games are a clear influence here. Check out the trailer:. As you can, some of the...
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

Square Enix Presents: Hitman Sniper

The Hitman series has seen a resurgence in recent years thanks to the fantastic games from IO interactive. Now, following Agent 47’s disappearance, players must strike from the shadows. Hitman Sniper: The Shadows introduces a wholly original story set in the Hitman Universe. The game focuses on events following the...
Video GamesPosted by
Android Police

Hitman Sniper is going free-to-play in its next iteration — here's the first trailer

At this year's E3, Square Enix has announced the follow-up to its successful casual mobile game Hitman: Sniper. It's called Hitman Sniper: The Shadows, and this time around, Agent 47 has gone missing, which means you'll have your pick from five brand new characters tasked with saving Agent 47. Unlike the original, Hitman Sniper: The Shadows will be free-to-play. It's slated for release on Android and iOS sometime later this year.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Hitman 3 Elusive Target – The Liability Silent Assassin guide

The Liability is another brand new Elusive Target for Hitman 3. Set in the Berlin location, you’ve got to take down a building inspector who has racked up a colossal number of victims through sheer negligence in the past. He has a guide with him as he tours the club as well as a bodyguard, making this a potentially tricky mission. In this guide, we’ll show you how to complete this Elusive Target with a rank of Silent Assassin and very little gear.
dudeiwantthat.com

Sniper Bladeworks Signature Reload Knife Series

I'm afraid I'm a little late to the blade show because, at printing, Sniper Bladeworks was already sold out of a few knives / styles in their Signature Reload series, and running very low on others. But you still have time to make the cut with most of these tactical and frontline offerings, each of which is signed and individually numbered.