New Trailer and Details Released for ‘Hitman Sniper: The Shadows’, Formerly ‘Project Hitman Sniper Assassins’
A few months ago in March Square Enix announced a trio of new mobile titles during their Square Enix Presents digital event, and one of those titles was a follow-up to their massively popular Hitman: Sniper game on mobile. The new game at that time was tentatively titled Project Hitman Sniper Assassins, but today during Square Enix’s newest digital event taking place during E3, they have officially unveiled the new game’s first trailer along with the brand new title Hitman Sniper: The Shadows.toucharcade.com