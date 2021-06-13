Cancel
College Station, TX

New businesses attracted to College Station as economy surges

By Nathan Varnell @newsncv
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs COVID-19 restrictions lift and the economy rebounds, new businesses are coming to the Bryan-College Station area. College Station lost a number of businesses to the pandemic, but the city’s economic development team and business owners said they are optimistic about reopening this year. Vacant locations are being backfilled by new restaurants, retailers and grocery stores, which city staff said could be of interest for Texas A&M students as both customers or potential employees.

