Vital and Joyful No.21 Resort 2022 Collection

Conrad Chia Laguna Sardinia scheduled to open in 2022 with Baia di Chia Resort Sardinia, Curio Collection by Hilton welcoming guests this summer 2021. “Conrad Chia Laguna Sardinia and Baia di Chia Resort Sardinia, Curio Collection are welcome additions to Hilton’s growing luxury and resort portfolio, joining upcoming hotels in the Seychelles, Las Vegas and Morocco. We’re pleased to be working with our long-standing partners Westmont Hospitality Group once again,” said Patrick Fitzgibbon, senior vice president, Development, EMEA, Hilton. “As restrictions ease around the world, guests are dreaming of international trips, and with 40 new Hilton openings planned this year in Europe alone, we are looking forward to welcoming them.”