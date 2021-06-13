Vital and Joyful No.21 Resort 2022 Collection

You could say the official start of summer is the perfect time to do an overhaul of your beauty product horde, sorting out what you need, what you love, and what you’re ready to part with to make room for something even better. But let’s be real — it’s never a bad time to do that. If you’re in the market for anything beauty-related — be it the ultimate bath soak, a lit-from-within highlight, or the most moisturizing curl creme — there’s never been a better time to stock up. Black-owned indie beauty brands are often the most cutting edge lines to watch, with near-constant new launches and exciting developments in every sphere. With the number of Black beauty entrepreneurs steadily growing in the wake of increasing (and very long overdue) emphasis on funding and investments for Black founders and their businesses, there’s never been a better time to shop.