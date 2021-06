Oklahoma's seven-day average of new COVID-19 infections fell below 100 on Monday for the first time since June 10, 2020. The seven-day average is 99 right now. It peaked at more than 4,200 in January. OU Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler recently said he does not think the number of undetected cases is as bad as earlier in the pandemic, when there was an estimated five or six additional cases for every positive test. He does, however, think there may still be three additional cases for every positive test.