Chocolate May Be Good For You (as Long as it's the Right Kind)

Photo by Charisse Kenion on Unsplash

A lot of the time, there's a focus on things we need to remove to get healthy. Once you get on the path to health and wellness—it's more about adding in things.

The advantage of adding in healthier things is that it pushes those unhealthy things away as there becomes no more room for them.

Chocolate is thing one that doesn't have to be eliminated—provided that you get the right form of it:

How Did Chocolate Arrive on the Scene?

Chocolate is a big part of people's lives, today: but we have been consuming it for eons.

Around 4-5000 years ago, the Aztecs were grinding up cocoa beans and combining them with other ingredients to make drinks and porridge.

Some of these ancient recipes have survived and can be recreated today.

These were not the sweet hot chocolates of today, but a thick, foamy, bitter, and gritty drink. Most often, it needed to be consumed through straws as to not get a mouthful of junk.

The name "cocoa" itself comes from the ancient language meaning "bitter water"

The Spread of Chocolate Around the World

The Spanish were the first to share chocolate with other peoples. By the 17th century, cocoa beans were starting to show up in European ports.

Not surprisingly, the French developed more palatable chocolate drinks, and by 1650 chocolate was being consumed in England.

The French, English, and Dutch all developed chocolate into a sweeter product and even started making them into bar form.

The Swiss developed the first milk chocolate in the mid 19th century and Rodolph Lindt developed the chocolate fondant.

Not All Chocolate Is Equal

The average chocolate bar you grab off a shelf is not really chocolate. It might have trace amounts but what you're eating is just a lot of sugar, corn syrup, and flavorings.

The chocolate to focus on is real dark chocolate: and has at least 70& cacao solids.

Ideally, 85-90% is better. Its distinctive and somewhat bitter taste may throw people off at first compared to the over sugary "chocolate" they're used to.

However, after a while, you come to really appreciate that taste and may not be able to return to that artificial chocolate.

This is the real chocolate you want to look at, and it may provide some very positive health benefits

High Vitamin and Mineral Content

Dark Chocolate naturally contains high levels of:

Fiber

Iron

Magnesium

Copper

Manganese

Potassium

Zinc

Selenium

Dark Chocolate Is High In Antioxidants

Antioxidants help to prevent free radical damage in the body. Free radicals are formed when oxygen interacts with certain molecules.

This leads to cell oxidation which can be understood by thinking of rust.

Think of how paint sealant on a car can help prevent it from rusting and decaying. Antioxidants are similar to the body.

They may help prevent damage from cell oxidation which can lead to premature aging, DNA damage, and certain types of cancers.

Researchers in Italy found the high antioxidant content in dark chocolate may help combat the negative effects of free radical damage in the body. And interestingly milk was shown to interfere with the absorption of antioxidants

Dark Chocolate May Lower Blood Pressure

An 18-week study in Germany looked at otherwise healthy individuals that had higher than optimal blood pressure.

Small portions of dark chocolate added into a normal diet were seen to efficiently reduce blood pressure

Dark Chocolate May Help Prevent Cardiovascular Disease

Again the power of antioxidants comes through in the form of polyphenols and flavonoids. The flavonoids are thought to have heart-protecting effects.

Research out of Australia showed that small daily dark chocolate consumption may potentially avert 70 non-fatal and 15 fatal cardiovascular events per 10,000 people treated over 10 years.

Again, the studies pointed out using at least 60-70% cocoa solids dark chocolate rather than milk or white chocolate.

When testing the antioxidant content via the flavanoids and polyphenols a measurement called the Oxygen Radical Absorbance Capacity (ORAC) is used.

Researches put some "bad" free radicals against certain foods to see how the food's antioxidants disarm them.

Some studies showed dark chocolate to have higher antioxidant activity than the acai berry or even the powerhouse blueberry.

Dark Chocolate May Help Manage & Lower Blood Sugar

This might be the most surprising benefit of dark chocolate.

People with diabetes, pre-diabetes, and insulin resistance have trouble controlling blood sugar levels.

A healthy diet and exercise--specifically strength training--can help with naturally lowering blood sugar.

What are some of the natural compounds in foods that can help with lowering blood sugar? Polyphenols.

Polyphenols among their many benefits are believed to promote vascular health and glucose control .

With dark chocolate being near the top of the antioxidant content list, it may play an effective part in helping keep blood sugar under control.

We normally associate chocolate with sugar, but dark chocolate should be considered more fat than sugar. And speaking of that:

The Good Fats

Dark chocolate contains:

oleic acid

palmitic acid

stearic acid

The oleic acids are the mono-unsaturated fats found in olive oil.

This higher fat content is what keeps the glycemic index of dark chocolate low.

The glycemic index is the measure of how quickly blood sugar levels rise after eating certain foods.

Foods that have a G.I of around 60 to 70 are considered to have a moderate effect on blood sugar levels

Foods that are 55 or less are considered low while items that are 70 and above are considered high.

Dark chocolate is a 23.

This glycemic index shows how foods that seem high because of their sugar content--but contain some fat--elevate blood sugar more slowly than something that is primarily a low quality, simple carbohydrate.

Don't Overdo It With the Dark Chocolate

If you noticed, one thing kept popping up n the studies with dark chocolate; the words small and moderate

The studies were only administering small and moderate doses of chocolate over the course of the studies.

That's the same way it should be incorporated into your day-to-day life.

Because if it's higher fat and calorie content, you don't want to go overboard eating it. Just because it's healthy doesn't mean you can go to town on it.

Even a small serving still has a decent amount of calories.

Moderation is key. The benefit is you can relieve that sweet tooth but know you are doing some good at the same time.

A square or two of dark chocolate every few days may help keep those cravings at bay and provide you with its benefits.

Dark chocolate may even keep you more satisfied with smaller portions--especially compared to sugary milk chocolate.

As always, any diet changes should be discussed with your doctor.