Life is Strange: True Colors shows the power of Alex’s empathy

Human life never runs smooth and it is always unpredictable, uncertain and changeable. With the passage of time our life changes because our surroundings as well as our life situations change. With the result we have to face different challenges in the different stages of our life and overcome these challenges in order to survive and continue our life. There are some moments and occasions in our life when our emotions as well as our intellect is flintily challenged and we have to use our intellect judiciously during such times so that we may not go astray.