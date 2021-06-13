Life is Strange: True Colors shows the power of Alex’s empathy
Life is Strange: True Colors developer Deck Nine revealed more information about the game's empathy mechanic in a presentation during publisher Square Enix's E3 presentation Sunday. The next Life is Strange game, which is scheduled to be released on Sept. 10, is about a 21-year-old Asian American woman named Alex Chen who moves to Colorado to reunite with her brother Gabe. When her brother mysteriously dies, Alex uses her supernatural power, Empathy, to find out what happened in the quiet mountain town.