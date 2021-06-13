Marvel's Avengers Adds Black Panther, Cosmic Cube Mission This Summer
Earlier this year, Crystal Dynamics laid out a detailed roadmap for the coming months. The roadmap kicked off with the introduction of Hawkeye, and has continued with things like the Tachyon Anomaly, which allowed for duplicate heroes, and the introduction of MCU-inspired skins. Today, Crystal Dynamics showed off the next steps in the Marvel's Avengers roadmap, most notably the introduction of Black Panther into the hero roster.www.gameinformer.com