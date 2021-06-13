Cancel
Himrod, NY

James O Matzat

chronicle-express.com
 10 days ago

Himrod - James "Jim" O. Matzat, age 93, of Himrod, NY passed away Friday, Jun 11th, 2021 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY. Born in Niagara Falls, Canada on May 23rd, 1928, son of the late Otto H. and Lila (Dell) Matzat, Jim was a graduate of Edison Tech High School, Rochester, NY, and an RIT alumnus. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. Jim was a lithographer, VP of Lithochrome Corp in Rochester, NY, a volunteer at Soldiers & Sailors Mem Hospital in Penn Yan, and an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Penn Yan.

www.chronicle-express.com
