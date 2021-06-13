Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Younger’ Cast Members Molly Bernard & Nico Tortorella Muse On The Future Of Their Characters Beyond Series – ATX

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 7 days ago

Molly Bernard and Nico Tortorella got gushy at the ATX online panel for Paramount+/TV Land’s Younger which dropped its series finale this past Thursday. Asked about what type of futures they saw for their respective characters, Tortorella acknowledged how his tattoo maestro, Josh, finally wound up back with Liza (Sutton Foster) –or so it looked liked that way in the series’ final shot with the two replaying a convo at the bar from the first time they met.

deadline.com
Deadline

Deadline

15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Bernard
Person
Hilary Duff
Person
Nico Tortorella
Person
Sutton Foster
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Finale#Atx#Paramount#Empirical Publishing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Tattoo
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesdailynewsgh.com

Hilary Duff’s ‘Younger’ Spinoff Series Isn’t Moving Forward

Sorry Younger fans – a Kelsey spinoff isn’t happening. said that there were conversations going on about the possibility of doing a spinoff centering on Hilary Duff‘s character. After the Younger series finale aired on Thursday (June 10), Darren revealed that the spinoff isn’t moving forward. Click inside to find...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

9 Things Younger Star Molly Bernard Can't Live Without

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Younger viewers can always count on Lauren Heller to make us laugh, be honest,...
TV SeriesPopculture

Original 'The Good Doctor' Cast Member Exits Series After 4 Seasons

The Good Doctor is losing one of its original cast members, as Antonia Thomas is exiting the series after four seasons. Deadline reports that the Season 4 finale, which airs Monday night, will be Thomas' final episode of The Good Doctor. Her character, Dr. Claire Brown, has been a staple of the series since Season 1.
TV Seriesimdb.com

Team Josh or Team Charles? Younger Reveals Who Won in Series Finale

Score one for Team Josh, sort of. Younger has come to an end, with an episode appropriately titled "Older," and put somewhat of an end to the show's big love triangle as everybody made some major career choices and big moves. Since Liza (Sutton Foster) got back together with Charles (Peter Hermann) at the end of the last episode, it felt like that was that, but things unraveled a bit in the series finale after Liza revealed that she secretly submitted Charles' unfinished novel to a writers' retreat. Charles realized that she wouldn't have told him if he hadn't gotten in, and that was the end of that, after Liza spent most of the episode talking about how much she loved him and...
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Younger's final season problems were on display in the series finale

"What hell hath season seven of Younger wrought, you ask?" says Maggie Fremont. "I don’t even know where to begin with how disappointing this season and this finale episode have been. I’d like to blame it all on the lack of Diana Trout — the Trout will be Younger’s greatest legacy, right? — but the problems are much bigger than anything our One True Statement Necklace Queen could fix. (Although imagine how much more fun this season would’ve been with a newlywed Diana! What could’ve been!) The season has been both infuriating and pointless at times, with characters either lacking any kind of development or simply making decisions that feel so antithetical to who we’ve been led to believe they are, and much of that is on full display in this series finale."
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

‘Younger’ 7×12 Series Finale Review: “Older”

The Younger 7×12 Series Finale “Older” didn’t leave anyone indifferent. After the emotional and frenetic episode of the previous week, the series finale came to mark the show and it did so in many different ways. Let’s review!. Here we go!. I think it is more appropriate than ever to...
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Here's What Happened in the Series Finale of 'Younger' (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of Younger. Now that we've finally reached the series finale of Younger, fans finally get to see what happens with Liza Miller in both her career and her love life. After seven seasons, the cast has been able to build a bond with the audience that makes each viewer want to come back for more.
TV Seriesperuzi.xyz

Why the ‘Younger’ series finale was such a massive let-down to fans

Warning: Spoilers below for the series finale of “Younger.”. After seven seasons of strong female friendships, love triangles, secrets,. love triangles, publishing shenanigans, and yet another visit to that same big love triangle, “Younger” took its final bow Wednesday night, giving Liza and Co. a sendoff that unfortunately left many longtime viewers (myself included) feeling unsatisfied.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Degrassi: The New Generation’: EPs & Cast Reflect On Teen Drama’s Longevity, Pitch Potential Reboot Threads – ATX

Nearly six years after Degrassi: The Next Generation wrapped in 2015, co-creator Linda Schuyler and stars Stefan Brogren, Aislinn Paul, Shane Kippel, Luke Bilyk, Munro Chambers, Lauren Collins and more reunited to celebrate the series’ lasting impact. The Degrassi: The Next Generation reunion kicked off this year’s ATX Television Festival...
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Younger - Older (Series Finale) - Review

Many Younger fans came into the finale frustrated. With the lack of Charles/Liza, with the lack of Josh all season, with Kelsey’s storyline continuously being up in the air, I could go on. Coming out of it… I have not watched a finale that ridiculous in a while, probably years. Let’s jump right into why I, and many others, seriously disliked the finale.
TV Seriesbrieftake.com

Interview: The Walking Dead: World Beyond’s Nico Tortorella

Getting to speak with Nico Tortorella in support of the Blu-ray release of the first season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond (in which they play Felix Carlucci), was extremely fascinating. We weren’t expecting them to be on location practicing a fight scene from the second season (which is now in production), but that was just one of the many added bonuses. Tortorella gives a mesmerizing performance as Felix, as they fall into the character to the point in which they are almost unrecognizable as the lead security officer who was expelled by his father. Tortorella also spoke to us in our exclusive video interview about the importance of celebrating Pride at this difficult time.
TV SeriesPosted by
WWD

After Growing Up on ‘Younger,’ Molly Bernard Is Surprised to Find Herself in the Lead

At first, Molly Bernard wasn’t so sure “Younger” was going to work for her. Bernard’s role as Lauren, a now beloved character on the series that is airing its seventh and final season, was originally a guest star appearance, and the fresh out of grad school Bernard was beyond words excited about getting the chance to appear opposite Sutton Foster, the show’s star, who she just so happened to be a diehard fan of. There was just one problem with the six-line arc she had.
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

‘How I Met Your Father’ Adds To The Cast

I have to admit that I was really sad over the Lizzie McGuire reboot not taking off, but I have come to accept it, because we’re getting Hilary Duff in another show. Yes, How I Met Your Mother may not have been my favorite show, but will I be watching How I Met Your Father. Duff is set to star in the show for Hulu. We hadn’t gotten much information on this show beyond that, but we know now who will be starring opposite her – Chris Lowell has been cast.
TV SeriesPosted by
Newsweek

'iCarly' Reboot Cast: Who Are the New Characters Harper and Millicent?

The Paramount+ reboot of iCarly is streaming now, and the revival features a few new characters. Alongside returning favorites like Carly Shay (played by Miranda Cosgrove) and Freddie Benson (Nathan Kress) are newcomers Harper (Laci Mosley) and Millicent (Jaidyn Triplett). These new characters fill the holes left by Sam (Jennette McCurdy, who declined to appear) and Gibby (Noah Munck, who has not publicly commented on why he is not in the show).