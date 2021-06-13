Kids summer camp exposing kids to a day in the life of a firefighter in Suffolk returns

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Suffolk Department of Fire & Rescue's kid's summer camp is making a return.

The half-day local camp, Summer Fire and Life Safety Camps, runs Monday through Friday for ages 6 to 9.

Camp organizers say this camp exposes children to what it is like to be a firefighter with Suffolk Fire & Rescue with a variety of fun, challenging, entertaining, and educational activities.

A typical day at camp includes short lectures and lessons followed by exercises designed to reinforce topics including firefighting, bike safety, water safety, search & rescue practices, first aid, and much more.

The fee for each weekly session is $85 per child. That includes a camp t-shirt, various school supplies, and lunch each day except for Friday, when there will be a graduation for participants.

Participants can arrive as early as 7:30 a.m. and must be picked up by 1 p.m.

The sessions run from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 p.m. on Friday, with camp graduation beginning promptly at noon. Transportation to and from the camp is not provided.

Available sessions and locations:

Session 1, July 26 – July 30, Station #6, 300 Kings Fork Road

Session 2, August 9 – August 13, Station #6, 300 Kings Fork Road

The registration deadline is July 2. Applications and fees may be dropped off or mailed to Suffolk Fire & Rescue Summer Fire and Life Safety Camp, 300 Kings Fork Road, Suffolk, VA 23434.

Checks will need to be made out to the Jeff T. Messinger Memorial Fund.

For additional information, please contact Jeanie Brinkley at 514-4584.

To download an application form, click here.

