The vital victim of cardiac arrest during the game between Denmark and Finland, Danish player Christian Eriksen is implanted with a cardiac defibrillator. The Danish federation announced on Thursday (June 17th) that the Danish star Christian Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest while participating in the European Football Championship, will have a cardiac defibrillator implanted. “After the various heart examinations with Christian, it was decided that he should wear a subcutaneous defibrillator,” known by the acronym DAI (automatic implantable defibrillator), the DBU announced in a press release. “This device is necessary after a heart attack because of abnormal heart rhythms,” she says.