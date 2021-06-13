Cancel
England vs Croatia: Five things we learned as Raheem Sterling strike earns Three Lions victory at Euro 2020

 7 days ago

England’s Euro 2020 campaign is up and running and the Three Lions have three points on the board after a 1-0 win over Croatia at Wembley on Sunday. England made a fine start to proceedings and created a host of good openings, the best of which saw Phil Foden strike the base of the post after checking back onto his left foot. Raheem Sterling saw an effort blocked and a low Kalvin Phillips drive was saved too, but Gareth Southgate’s side lost momentum after that 20-minute burst.

Harry Kane praised Raheem Sterling for his match-winning contribution as a lot of the England squad reacted on Twitter to their opening-game win over Croatia at Euro 2020. Sterling’s 57th-minute strike from Kalvin Phillips’ neat through-ball was sufficient to safe victory because the Three Lions received the primary match of a Euros for the primary time.