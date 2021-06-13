England vs Croatia: Five things we learned as Raheem Sterling strike earns Three Lions victory at Euro 2020

No matter who Gareth Southgate selects tomorrow to face Croatia, there is an inevitability about fans grumbling about those players that miss out.England can now boast genuine top class depth out wide and in support of Harry Kane, which should boost their chances this summer when combined with Uefa introducing up to five substitutions.With none of Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford guaranteed to start, Southgate will be cognisant of how to use his weapons from the bench.If England are to prosper in the knock-out stages, where they may well collide with the reigning...