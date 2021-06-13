Cancel
‘We all dream about’ this: Thunder rally to force decisive Game 5 in ECHL playoffs

By Taylor Eldridge
Wichita Eagle
 7 days ago

The Wichita Thunder staved off elimination to force a decisive Game 5 against the Fort Wayne Komets on Monday night in the ECHL Western Conference semifinals. With their season on the line, the Thunder rallied for three goals in the third period for a 4-2 win on Saturday at Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne to tie up the best-of-5 series against the Komets. The winner of Monday’s 6:30 p.m. game between Wichita and Fort Wayne will advance in the Kelly Cup playoffs to face the Allen Americans.

