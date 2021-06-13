Cancel
Monmouth County, NJ

4th of July Independence Day fireworks celebrations in Monmouth County & Jersey Shore

By Red Bank Pulse
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFireworks celebrations are back this year after many were cancelled or postponed altogether last year due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. It’s wonderful news for anyone scoping out 4th of July Independence Day fireworks celebrations around Monmouth County and the greater Jersey Shore area. We’ve already heard whispers of a few, but you can bet that many more will be announced as we continue to get closer to July 4.

