4th of July Independence Day fireworks celebrations in Monmouth County & Jersey Shore
Fireworks celebrations are back this year after many were cancelled or postponed altogether last year due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. It's wonderful news for anyone scoping out 4th of July Independence Day fireworks celebrations around Monmouth County and the greater Jersey Shore area. We've already heard whispers of a few, but you can bet that many more will be announced as we continue to get closer to July 4.