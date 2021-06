Two new job postings spotted by website VGC shows that Naughty Dog is currently hiring developers to come work on “the studio’s first standalone multiplayer game!”. Naughty Dog has been arguably PlayStation’s top studio for many years now, (though Insomniac seems to be catching up) and there has been plenty of speculation as to where the company will go next now that The Last of Us Part II has been out now for almost a year. Rumours have speculated that there is in fact another remake in the works for The Last of Us along with an Uncharted remake planned to come afterwards, but two job postings give us a much clearer idea of what is actually going on within Naughty Dog.