Just minutes from Seattle and a stone’s throw from Woodinville’s wine country, you’ll find the perfect spot to go fishing with kids: Gold Creek Trout Farm. The family-owned local hatchery makes for an easy, straight-to-the-point opportunity to help your little fisher-kids try their hand at angling. And since it’s on private property (literally in owners Pam and Cecil Thomas’ front yard), you won’t need a fishing license. Gold Creek provides all the gear, including simple cane fishing poles, bait, buckets, and nets. And when it comes to baiting the hook, you won’t find night crawlers here; they use putty-like fish food to attract the rainbow trout.