Kim Kardashian Covers Her Lamborghini In Underwear

By Jared Rosenholtz
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 7 days ago
With exotic vehicle sales skyrocketing, more people than ever are taking home expensive models like the $218,000 2021 Lamborghini Urus. American TV personality Kim Kardashian is one such individual, and her Urus is unlike any other we've ever seen. While most tuning companies equip the Urus with more carbon fiber or a widebody kit, Kardashian had her SUV wrapped in underwear. Yep, you heard that correctly.

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

