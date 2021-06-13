Kim Kardashian Covers Her Lamborghini In Underwear

If we believe this video which makes the buzz on the networks, Paris Hilton sometimes ignores Kim Kardashian thanks to this technique. In recent days, the Kardashian-Jenner family have bid farewell to their cult show after more than ten years on the air. You may not know it, but before becoming a huge reality TV star, Kim Kardashian was the stylist and assistant to Paris Hilton in the early 2000s. While their friendship has had its ups and downs, the mother de North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago has always been grateful to The Heiress for bringing her to the fore. But is the atmosphere constantly bright? If we are to believe old confidences of the beautiful blonde, he sometimes ignores his ex-employee.