Does the Guardians of the Galaxy game have Chris Pratt, Batista, Bradley Cooper as voice actors?

In comparison to other Marvel characters, The Guardians of the Galaxy were relatively unknown to the masses. Sure, they had their share of comic fans before, but it wasn’t until 2014 when James Gunn and Marvel Studios released the first film that turned this band of misfits into a household name. If you’re like me and can’t get enough of these guys, you’ll have the chance to jump into the shoes of Star-Lord this October in the upcoming game from developer Eidos Montreal & Square Enix.