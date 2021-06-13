Cancel
Video Games

Does the Guardians of the Galaxy game have Chris Pratt, Batista, Bradley Cooper as voice actors?

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuardians of the Galaxy game was revealed at Square Enix’s E3 2021 showcase. Eidos Montreal is the primary studio developing the game, and fans will be happy to hear it’s not a live service like Marvel’s Avengers. The visual designs of the characters are obviously different from the movies, but fans are wondering whether Chris Pratt, Batista, or Bradley Cooper might be voice actors in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Bradley Cooper
Chris Pratt
