These Designer-Approved Organizing Brands Could Not Be More Perfect for Small Spaces

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Nothing brings a small space together like the perfect rug. But with so many styles and sizes to choose from, where do you begin? Don’t panic — we’ve got plenty of inspiration for you in our Small/Cool Experience, Apartment Therapy’s shoppable online home design showcase full of decorating tips and tricks from some of your favorite designers, including Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk and Ayesha Curry of Sweet July. Below, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite pieces, including a vibrant geometric print that makes a stylish statement, a neutral rug that blends in with just about any decor, and a classic jute that can be used for layering. Check them out and be sure to visit the entire Small/Cool Experience for more.