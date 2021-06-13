Hoos force deciding Game 3 with 4-0 win over Dallas Baptist

Maybe the 2021 Virginia Cavaliers just need their backs against wall. In their last five games facing elimination, the Hoos have responded by winning each one. Today, it was Griff McGarry continuing his Columbia excellence on the mound and Zack Geloff and Alex Tappen coming up with huge home runs. But the story for most of the day was the pitching. While we were expecting a great pitcher’s duel yesterday, we got it today. Dallas Baptist starter Rhett Kouba was equally as good as McGarry. Kouba went 7.1 innings, giving up six hits, two earned runs, and five strikeouts. But for Kouba, it was one pitch in the eighth that made the difference as Zack Gelof drove an 0-1 fastball over the left field wall breaking the 0-0 tie and ultimately making the difference.